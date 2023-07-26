ONUG Introduces New Board and Enhanced Steering Committee: Boosting Network and Security Teams for Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure

HINGHAM, Mass., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONUG , the voice of the Global 2000 Enterprise Cloud Community, announced significant changes and additions to its governing boards, reflecting the organization's commitment to market enablement , innovation, and shaping the future of the enterprise IT sector.

ONUG: New Board and Enhanced Steering Committee: Boosting Network and Security Teams for Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure

ONUG welcomes Petek Ergul, Managing Director, Global Head of Telecommunication Services - HSBC, to its esteemed ONUG Board. Petek joins recent additional Board Members including Yesim Akdeniz, Managing Director for Network Services - Citi, Amarjeet Kaur, Director - Edward D Jones, and Alexandra Shulman-Peleg, EY Americas Cloud Cybersecurity Leader, Managing Director - EY. The ONUG Board comprises top enterprise technology leaders who set the direction for the initiatives that will best serve the interests of our ONUG member companies.

Petek will bring a wealth of experience, fresh perspectives, and unique insights that will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and continued success of the ONUG Community. Petek has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership in the enterprise IT sector. Her invaluable contributions embody the spirit of ONUG and will play an integral role in furthering our mission and driving the organization's continued success.

"We are delighted to welcome Petek Ergul to the ONUG Board," said Nick Lippis, Chairman and Co-Founder of ONUG. "Her diverse expertise and proven vision will undoubtedly propel ONUG and the entire enterprise IT community forward."

In addition to the new board member, ONUG is excited to announce the expansion of the ONUG Collaborative Steering Committee, an essential component of the organization's mission to foster collaboration and innovation between ONUG's Community of Global 2000 enterprise professionals and the supplier community. The ONUG Collaborative Steering Committee will now include the enablement of network and security markets within large enterprises as well as the development of the hyperscale service provider market.

The expanded Collaborative Steering Committee, now named the Hyperscaler Network and Security Steering Committee, will enable the hyperscale service provider market through the identification, development, and implementation of large enterprise use cases and requirements that benefit from the consumption of hyperscale service provider services such as Network as a Service (NaaS). The role of hyperscale service providers is on the rise, with many service providers positioning themselves to leverage this growing trend.

Under the guidance of the new Steering Committee, the Private 5G Working Group will be added as an additional Working Group. This strategic addition highlights ONUG's commitment to exploring cutting-edge technologies and solutions through the lens of use cases that have the potential to revolutionize the enterprise mobility landscape.

The Hyperscaler Network and Security Steering Committee will be chaired by representatives from industry-leading organizations, including FedEx, Cigna, Raytheon Technologies, Fidelity Investments, HSBC, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, ONUG, and Google Cloud.

"We believe that the expanded mandate of the ONUG Collaborative Steering Committee, along with the addition of the Private 5G Working Group, will enable us to address the evolving needs of enterprise security, networking and mobility to provide innovative solutions for these markets," said Lippis. "The Hyperscaler Network and Security Steering Committee will play a pivotal role in driving collaboration and advancing the state of enterprise IT."

ONUG remains committed to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among enterprise IT professionals and suppliers that span equipment suppliers, service and cloud service providers. The organization's continued growth and success are a testament to the passion and dedication of its members, and with these new additions and changes to the governing boards, ONUG is poised for an even brighter future.

About ONUG

ONUG is the only organization composed of senior-level IT executives from the Global 2000 that represents the interests and initiatives of the Enterprise Community. Through its global event series, working groups, training academies, and webinars, ONUG plays a central role in the creation of new and improved tools to develop, manage, and secure the digital enterprise. ONUG's peer permission structure fosters the exchange of information among the world's largest organizations as they build and secure the digital economy. The ONUG Community is made up of IT leaders from Bank of America, Raytheon Technologies, Cigna, Citigroup, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, Gap Inc., GE, Intuit, JP Morgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, Pfizer, State Street Bank, TD Ameritrade, UBS, Oath, and hundreds more. For more on ONUG, go to www.onug.net or follow on Twitter @ONUG and LinkedIn

