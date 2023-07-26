ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ATLANTA, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Quarterly Highlights

Second quarter revenues were $821 million , an increase of 14.9% over the second quarter 2022 with organic revenues* increasing 7.7%. The stronger dollar versus foreign currencies in countries where we operate reduced revenues by 30 basis points during the quarter.





Quarterly operating income was $155 million , an increase of 14.9% over the second quarter of 2022. Quarterly operating margin was 18.9% of revenue, consistent with the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income* was $160 million , an increase of 18.8% over the prior year. Adjusted operating income margin* was 19.5%, an increase of 60 basis points over the prior year.





Quarterly net income was $110 million , an increase of 8.4% over the prior year net income. Adjusted net income* was $114 million , an increase of 12.2% over the prior year.





Quarterly EPS was $0.22 per diluted share, a 4.8% increase over the prior year EPS of $0.21 . Adjusted EPS* was $0.23 per diluted share, an increase of 9.5% over the prior year.





Adjusted EBITDA* was $183 million for the quarter, an increase of 15.1%. Adjusted EBITDA* was 22.3% of sales, which was equal to the second quarter of 2022.





Operating cash flow was $147 million , an increase of 15.8% compared to the second quarter a year ago. The Company invested $312 million in acquisitions, $7 million in capital expenditures, and paid dividends totaling $64 million for the quarter. Free cash flow* was $141 million , an increase of 17.8% compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Management Commentary

"The strong growth in revenue in the second quarter provides a sense of optimism to start the second half of 2023," said Jerry Gahlhoff, Jr., President and CEO. "The demand environment is healthy and our pipeline for acquisitions remains robust to start the third quarter. We continued to invest in customer acquisition activities in the quarter and we remain very well positioned to continue to drive growth through acquisition. I am encouraged by the improvement in quarterly gross margin, which was above 53%," Mr. Gahlhoff added.

"As we start the second half, we are focused on driving growth while evaluating several initiatives aimed at improving productivity. While we remain very well positioned to continue to deliver strong results in 2023 and beyond, we are focused on executing additional programs that we believe will improve the efficiency of our business model," Mr. Gahlhoff added.

"We saw healthy demand for our services in the second quarter and are positioned well to start the third quarter," said Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President, and CFO. "Cash flow generation was strong, with operating cash flow increasing approximately 16% for the quarter," he added. "While operating margins were pressured on higher insurance and legacy claims activity, the improvement in gross margin and current demand environment provides a sense of optimism to start the second half," Mr. Krause concluded.

Three and Six Months Ended Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,









Variance









Variance (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

$ %

2023

2022

$ % GAAP Metrics

























Revenues $ 820,750

$ 714,049

$ 106,701 14.9 %

$ 1,478,765

$ 1,304,729

$ 174,036 13.3 % Gross profit (1) $ 436,559

$ 377,269

$ 59,290 15.7 %

$ 767,732

$ 672,571

$ 95,161 14.1 % Gross profit margin (1) 53.2 %

52.8 %

40 bps



51.9 %

51.5 %

40 bps

Operating income $ 154,789

$ 134,677

$ 20,112 14.9 %

$ 267,029

$ 228,067

$ 38,962 17.1 % Operating income margin 18.9 %

18.9 %

0 bps



18.1 %

17.5 %

60 bps

Net income $ 110,143

$ 101,620

$ 8,523 8.4 %

$ 198,377

$ 175,386

$ 22,991 13.1 % EPS $ 0.22

$ 0.21

$ 0.01 4.8 %

$ 0.40

$ 0.36

$ 0.04 11.1 % Operating cash flow $ 147,413

$ 127,285

20,128 15.8 %

$ 248,186

$ 214,817

$ 33,369 15.5 %



























Non-GAAP Metrics

























Adjusted operating income (2) $ 160,050

$ 134,677

$ 25,373 18.8 %

$ 272,290

$ 228,067

$ 44,223 19.4 % Adjusted operating margin (2) 19.5 %

18.9 %

60 bps



18.4 %

17.5 %

90 bps

Adjusted net income (2) $ 114,057

$ 101,620

$ 12,437 12.2 %

$ 202,291

$ 175,386

$ 26,905 15.3 % Adjusted EPS (2) $ 0.23

$ 0.21

$ 0.02 9.5 %

$ 0.41

$ 0.36

$ 0.05 13.9 % Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 183,294

$ 159,193

$ 24,101 15.1 %

$ 322,750

$ 276,989

$ 45,761 16.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 22.3 %

22.3 %

0 bps



21.8 %

21.2 %

60 bps

Free cash flow (2) $ 140,638

$ 119,399

$ 21,239 17.8 %

$ 233,775

$ 198,936

$ 34,839 17.5 %

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization (2) Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

About Rollins, Inc.:

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 19,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Fox Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com .

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release and on our earnings call, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company's business and financial results. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's belief that the demand environment is healthy and the Company's pipeline for acquisitions remains robust to start the third quarter, the Company remains very well positioned to continue to drive growth through acquisition, the Company is focused on driving growth while evaluating several initiatives aimed at improving productivity, the Company is well positioned to continue to deliver strong results in 2023 and beyond, that the Company is focused on executing additional programs that it believes will improve the efficiency of its business model, improvement in gross margin and current demand environment provides a sense of optimism to start the second half, that the Company continues to focus on implementing continuous improvement initiatives that it believes will improve the efficiency of its business and position itself well for years to come.

Our actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks, timing and uncertainties including, without limitation, the failure to maintain and enhance our brands and develop a positive client reputation; our ability to protect our intellectual property and other proprietary rights that are material to our business and our brand recognition; actions taken by our franchisees, subcontractors or vendors that may harm our business; general economic conditions; the effects of a pandemic, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or other major public health concern on the Company's business, results of operations, accounting assumptions and estimates and financial condition; adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, market downturns, inflation and restrictions in customer discretionary expenditures, increases in interest rates or other disruptions in credit or financial markets, increases in fuel prices, raw material costs or other operating costs; potential increases in labor costs; labor shortages and/or our inability to attract and retain skilled workers; competitive factors and pricing practices; changes in industry practices or technologies; the degree of success of our termite process reforms and pest control selling and treatment methods; our ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate potential acquisitions; unsuccessful expansion into international markets; climate change and unfavorable weather conditions; a breach of data security resulting in the unauthorized access of personal, financial, proprietary, confidential or other personal data or information about our customers, employees, third parties, or of our proprietary confidential information; damage to our brands or reputation; new or proposed regulations regarding climate change; any noncompliance with, changes to, or increased enforcement of various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; possibility of an adverse ruling against us in pending litigation, regulatory action or investigation; the adequacy of our insurance coverage to cover all significant risk exposures; the effectiveness of our risk management and safety program; general market risk; management's substantial ownership interest and its impact on public stockholders and the availability of the Company's common stock to the investing public; and the existence of certain anti-takeover provisions in our governance documents, which could make a tender offer, change in control or takeover attempt that is opposed by the Company's Board of Directors more difficult or expensive. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond our ability to control, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

Rollins will host a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2023 results. The conference call will also broadcast live over the internet via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at www.rollins.com. Interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-877-869-3839 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8265 (internationally) with conference ID of 13739505. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available on the website for 180 days.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) (unaudited)



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,747

$ 95,346 Trade receivables, net 176,567

155,759 Financed receivables, short-term, net 37,495

33,618 Materials and supplies 32,685

29,745 Other current assets 62,489

34,151 Total current assets 463,983

348,619 Operating lease right-of-use assets 282,598

277,355 Financed receivables, long-term, net 72,646

63,523 Other assets 1,780,103

1,432,531 Total assets $ 2,599,330

$ 2,122,028 LIABILITIES





Accounts payable 74,398

42,796 Accrued insurance - current 40,796

39,534 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 94,968

99,251 Unearned revenues 183,253

158,092 Operating lease liabilities - current 86,918

84,543 Current portion of long-term debt —

15,000 Other current liabilities 95,368

54,568 Total current liabilities 575,701

493,784 Accrued insurance, less current portion 45,659

38,350 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 200,201

196,888 Long-term debt 337,509

39,898 Other long-term accrued liabilities 98,035

85,911 Total liabilities 1,257,105

854,831 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 492,821

492,448 Retained earnings and other equity 849,404

774,749 Total stockholders' equity 1,342,225

1,267,197 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,599,330

$ 2,122,028

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 REVENUES













Customer services $ 820,750

$ 714,049

$ 1,478,765

$ 1,304,729 COSTS AND EXPENSES













Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 384,191

336,780

711,033

632,158 Sales, general and administrative 255,331

219,987

451,762

398,772 Depreciation and amortization 26,439

22,605

48,941

45,732 Total operating expenses 665,961

579,372

1,211,736

1,076,662 OPERATING INCOME 154,789

134,677

267,029

228,067 Interest expense, net 4,785

880

5,250

1,448 Other income, net (1,019)

(1,911)

(5,733)

(3,190) CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 151,023

135,708

267,512

229,809 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 40,880

34,088

69,135

54,423 NET INCOME $ 110,143

$ 101,620

$ 198,377

$ 175,386 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.22

$ 0.21

$ 0.40

$ 0.36 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 492,700

492,327

492,593

492,270 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 492,891

492,440

492,764

492,382

Certain consolidated financial statement amounts relative to prior periods have been revised, the effects of which are immaterial. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of this revision.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income $ 110,143

$ 101,620

$ 198,377

$ 175,386 Depreciation and amortization 26,439

22,605

48,941

45,732 Change in working capital and other operating activities 10,831

3,060

868

(6,301) Net cash provided by operating activities 147,413

127,285

248,186

214,817 INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (312,412)

(36,357)

(327,892)

(49,580) Capital expenditures (6,775)

(7,886)

(14,411)

(15,881) Other investing activities, net 1,155

2,139

10,681

3,429 Net cash (used in) investing activities (318,032)

(42,104)

(331,622)

(62,032) FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Net borrowings 275,000

(60,783)

285,000

80,000 Payment of dividends (63,943)

(49,229)

(127,996)

(98,434) Other financing activities 220

(2,721)

(16,809)

(12,206) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 211,277

(112,733)

140,195

(30,640) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,586

(9,822)

2,642

(6,482) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 42,244

$ (37,374)

$ 59,401

$ 115,663

Certain consolidated financial statement amounts relative to prior periods have been revised, the effects of which are immaterial. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of this revision.

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues, organic revenues by type, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted incremental EBITDA margin, and free cash flow in this earnings release. Organic revenue is calculated as revenue less acquisition revenue. Acquisition revenue is based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin, and adjusted incremental EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Incremental margin is calculated as the change in EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Adjusted incremental margin is calculated as the change in adjusted EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Management also uses organic revenues, and organic revenues by type to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions. Management uses free cash flow, which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release with their most comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,









Variance









Variance

2023

2022 (3)

$

%

2023

2022 (3)

$

% Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin































Operating income $ 154,789

$ 134,677









$ 267,029

$ 228,067







Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) 5,261

—









5,261

—







Adjusted operating income $ 160,050

$ 134,677

25,373

18.8

$ 272,290

$ 228,067

44,223

19.4 Revenues $ 820,750

$ 714,049









$ 1,478,765

$ 1,304,729







Operating income margin 18.9 %

18.9 %









18.1 %

17.5 %







Adjusted operating income margin 19.5 %

18.9 %









18.4 %

17.5 %







































Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS































Net income $ 110,143

$ 101,620









$ 198,377

$ 175,386







Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) 5,261

—









5,261

—







Tax impact of adjustments (2) (1,347)

—









(1,347)

—







Adjusted net income $ 114,057

$ 101,620

12,437

12.2

$ 202,291

$ 175,386

26,905

15.3 Adjusted EPS - basic and diluted $ 0.23

$ 0.21









$ 0.41

$ 0.36







Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 492,700

492,327









492,593

492,270







Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 492,891

492,440









492,764

492,382







































Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Incremental EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Incremental EBITDA Margin































Net income $ 110,143

$ 101,620









$ 198,377

$ 175,386







Depreciation and amortization 26,439

22,605









48,941

45,732







Interest expense, net 4,785

880









5,250

1,448







Provision for income taxes 40,880

34,088









69,135

54,423







EBITDA $ 182,247

$ 159,193

23,054

14.5

$ 321,703

$ 276,989

44,714

16.1 Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) 1,047

—









1,047

—







Adjusted EBITDA $ 183,294

$ 159,193

24,101

15.1

$ 322,750

$ 276,989

45,761

16.5 Revenues $ 820,750

$ 714,049

106,701





$ 1,478,765

$ 1,304,729

174,036



EBITDA margin 22.2 %

22.3 %









21.8 %

21.2 %







Incremental EBITDA margin







21.6 %













25.7 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.3 %

22.3 %









21.8 %

21.2 %







Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin







22.6 %













26.3 %



































Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow































Net cash provided by operating activities $ 147,413

$ 127,285









$ 248,186

$ 214,817







Capital expenditures (6,775)

(7,886)









(14,411)

(15,881)







Free cash flow $ 140,638

$ 119,399

21,239

17.8

$ 233,775

$ 198,936

34,839

17.5



(1) Consists of expenses resulting from the amortization of certain intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox Pest Control during the quarter. While we exclude such expenses in this non-GAAP measure, the revenue from the acquired company is reflected in this non-GAAP measure and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

(2) The tax effect of the adjustments is calculated using the applicable statutory tax rates for the respective periods.

(3) Certain condensed consolidated financial statement amounts relative to the prior period have been revised as detailed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The impact of this revision on the Company's previously reporting condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes a decrease to depreciation and amortization expense of $1.7 million and $3.4 million, respectively, and an increase in the provision for income tax expense of $0.4 million and $0.8 million, respectively. This revision affects these specific line items and subtotals within the consolidated statements of income and cash flows.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,









Variance









Variance

2023

2022

$

%

2023

2022

$

% Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues































Revenues $ 820,750

$ 714,049

106,701

14.9

$ 1,478,765

$ 1,304,729

174,036

13.3 Revenue growth from acquisitions (51,148)

—

(51,148)

—

(64,302)

—

(64,302)

— Organic revenues $ 769,602

$ 714,049

55,553

7.7

$ 1,414,463

$ 1,304,729

109,734

8.4































Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to Organic Residential Revenues































Residential revenues $ 385,645

$ 325,311

60,334

18.5

$ 669,270

$ 584,570

84,700

14.5 Residential revenues from acquisitions (42,089)

—

(42,089)

—

(48,093)

—

(48,093)

— Residential organic revenues $ 343,556

$ 325,311

18,245

5.6

$ 621,177

$ 584,570

36,607

6.3































Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to Organic Commercial Revenues































Commercial revenues $ 259,964

$ 234,483

25,481

10.9

$ 490,366

$ 440,270

50,096

11.4 Commercial revenue growth from acquisitions (3,038)

—

(3,038)

—

(7,232)

—

(7,232)

— Commercial organic revenues $ 256,926

$ 234,483

22,443

9.6

$ 483,134

$ 440,270

42,864

9.8































Reconciliation of Termite and Ancillary Revenues to Organic Termite and Ancillary Revenues































Termite and ancillary revenues $ 166,823

$ 146,781

20,042

13.7

$ 303,428

$ 266,487

36,941

13.9 Termite and ancillary revenues from acquisitions (6,020)

—

(6,020)

—

(8,977)

—

(8,977)

— Termite and ancillary organic revenues $ 160,803

$ 146,781

14,022

9.6

$ 294,451

$ 266,487

27,964

10.5



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,









Variance









Variance

2022

2021

$

%

2022

2021

$

% Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues































Revenues $ 714,049

$ 638,204

75,845

11.9

$ 1,304,729

$ 1,173,758

130,971

11.2 Revenue growth from acquisitions (20,471)

—

(20,471)

—

(38,039)

—

(38,039)

— Organic revenues $ 693,578

$ 638,204

55,374

8.7

$ 1,266,690

$ 1,173,758

92,932

8.0































Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to Organic Residential Revenues































Residential revenues $ 325,311

$ 292,945

32,366

11.0

$ 584,570

$ 528,124

56,446

10.7 Residential revenues from acquisitions (11,625)

—

(11,625)

—

(21,908)

—

(21,908)

— Residential organic revenues $ 313,686

$ 292,945

20,741

7.0

$ 562,662

$ 528,124

34,538

6.6































Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to Organic Commercial Revenues































Commercial revenues $ 234,483

$ 210,838

23,645

11.2

$ 440,270

$ 399,535

40,735

10.2 Commercial revenue growth from acquisitions (3,943)

—

(3,943)

—

(6,165)

—

(6,165)

— Commercial organic revenues $ 230,540

$ 210,838

19,702

9.3

$ 434,105

$ 399,535

34,570

8.7































Reconciliation of Termite and Ancillary Revenues to Organic Termite and Ancillary Revenues































Termite and ancillary revenues $ 146,781

$ 127,674

19,107

15.0

$ 266,487

$ 233,368

33,119

14.2 Termite and ancillary revenues from acquisitions (4,903)

—

(4,903)

—

(9,966)

—

(9,966)

— Termite and ancillary organic revenues $ 141,878

$ 127,674

14,204

11.2

$ 256,521

$ 233,368

23,153

9.9

