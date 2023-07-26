Steward Partners Welcomes Vantage Point Private Wealth

Former Merrill Lynch team with $450 Million has offices in California and Wisconsin

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, welcomes its newest partner as Vantage Point Private Wealth joins the firm. Led by veteran Wealth Managers Mark Morasky, CPWA®, CPFA®, CRPC®, AAMS®, MBA; Erik Clay, CPFA®, CFP®, CRPC®; and Chris Figaro, CEPA, CFP®, the four-person team managing approximately $450 million in client assets has offices in Walnut Creek, California and Madison, Wisconsin.

"With clients spread across the country, Vantage Point Private Wealth makes an excellent addition to the Steward Partners network, and we warmly welcome them on board," said Chris Barton, Managing Director, Senior Divisional President (Central), Steward Partners. "Mark, Erik, and Chris bring tremendous passion to their work and have shown time and again their devotion to always working in their client's best interests. We look forward to working with them to realize their business's full potential."

Vantage Point Private Wealth serves a client base that includes corporate executives, business owners, individuals in or nearing retirement as well as successful individuals and families. The firm's advisors utilize a goals-based approach to financial planning and look to build deep and meaningful long-term relationships with clients. The firm has chosen BNY Mellon | Pershing to be their third-party custodian.

"The primary reason for us deciding to become a partner with Steward was the realization that it would allow us to do a better job for our clients; we had a very long list of items that were really important to us," explained Mark Morasky, Founder & Wealth Manager, Vantage Point Private Wealth. "We did extensive due diligence, but Steward Partners was the only firm that checked all the boxes, in terms of being better for our clients and better for us."

Mark Morasky has been a financial advisor since 1996. He is a 1988 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and earned a Bronze Star in Desert Storm as a Military Intelligence Officer. He holds an M.B.A. from Western Michigan University as well as the Accredited Asset Management Specialist ℠ (AAMS®) and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor™ (CRPC®) designations awarded by the College for Financial Planning as well as the Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA®) designation awarded by the Investments and Wealth Institute™.

"We chose to join Steward Partners because as a partner, we will have the freedom to make our own business decisions and a much wider range of available solutions," added Erik Clay, Founder & Wealth Manager, Vantage Point Private Wealth. "The support and services Steward provides give us more time to concentrate on what we do best, helping clients build a bright and secure financial future."

Erik Clay holds the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ (CRPC®) designations awarded by the College for Financial Planning. He is a 2002 graduate of the University of Illinois with a degree in Economics and spent eight years as a professional equity trader prior to joining Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in 2011.

"We are especially excited about having access to the open architecture on the Steward Partners platform because now we will be able to choose the solutions that best match each client's needs," explained Chris Figaro, Founder & Wealth Manager, Vantage Point Private Wealth. "What also really struck us about Steward Partners was the culture. We immediately felt comfortable, as their culture and values aligned with what we envisioned for our own firm."

Chris Figaro joined Merrill Lynch Wealth Management where he was a Vice President and Senior Financial Advisor in 2014 after spending six years as an options and equity trader in New York City. He is a 2001 graduate of Mount Saint Mary's University in Maryland with a degree in Economics and also holds the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) and Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) designations.

"After working for almost two decades in financial services, it has been an incredible experience to join Steward Partners where every partner is an equity partner and enjoys the success of the firm, and equally important, functions in a collaborative fashion," explained Alondra Robles, Vice President-Partner, Divisional Vice President at Steward Partners, who also joined the firm from Merrill Lynch in 2023. "That was among the reasons I was especially gratified to help ensure a seamless transition for our new partners at Vantage Point Private Wealth."

Throughout its 10-year history, Steward Partners has been one of the industry's fastest-growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. In September 2022, the firm was ranked among Barron's list of Top RIA Firms for the third consecutive year, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on the value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics, having been named among the top 25 firms in 2020 and ranked as #20 in 2021. Steward Partners also had 15 of its partners named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and three advisors on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2022 as well as two advisors in 2023, both of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the company fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the company was ranked as one of Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2022. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for approximately $30 billion in client assets as of April 2023. To learn more about Steward Partners Global Advisory, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC-registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

