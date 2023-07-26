MIAMI, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Group, a Division of SOCOTEC, is delighted to announce that Strata Wynwood has been awarded the prestigious Florida Green Building Council (FGBC) High-Rise certification for 2022, achieving the highest score in its category. This recognition further establishes Strata Wynwood as a leader in sustainable development and showcases the commitment of its project team, including Rockpoint, Rockhill Management, Bozzuto Management, CIM Group, Stantec, Feller Engineering, Kast Construction, and Spinnaker Group, in creating a green, environmentally responsible building.

Strata Wynwood’s Design, Construction, & Management TeamFront Row, Left to Right: Jasem Al-Asfour, Elka Linton, Jessica Samo, Jennifer Brusko, and Alex Alibrandi.Back Row, Left to Right: Eric Wilson, Modesto “Moe” Millo, Rafael Sanchez, C.J. Davila, Andrew Burnett, Musa Yeni, Richard Gaworecki, Adnier Oliva, Raidel Casellas Ortega, and Angel Puga Garcia.Photo Credit: Jared Jacobs, Spinnaker Group, a Division of SOCOTEC (PRNewswire)

Strata Wynwood Honored With Florida Green Building Council Award For Outstanding Achievement

The FGBC High-Rise certification is a testament to the sustainability practices implemented throughout the design, construction, and operation of Strata Wynwood. This recognition demonstrates Strata Wynwood's dedication to reducing its environmental impact, achieving operational efficiencies, providing a safer and healthier building environment and a state-of-the-art living experience for its residents, office tenants, retailers, and resident artists, all with the goal of maximizing investment performance.

As the owner of Strata Wynwood, Rockpoint has embraced sustainable building practices throughout the development of the property. Through its collaboration with CIM Group, a renowned developer known for its commitment to sustainable projects, Rockpoint has brought to life a landmark development that truly embodies environmental responsibility.

Spinnaker Group, a Division of SOCOTEC, served as the Sustainability Consultants and Commissioning Agents for Strata Wynwood. Spinnaker's expertise in green building strategies and commissioning ensured the project's compliance with the FGBC's rigorous requirements. Through meticulous analysis and guidance, Spinnaker Group enabled Strata Wynwood to achieve an exceptional level of sustainability, garnering this coveted FGBC Gold recognition.

"We are incredibly proud to have been part of the Strata Wynwood project and to receive this prestigious FGBC High-Rise certification," said Jonathan Burgess, Principal of Spinnaker Group, a Division of SOCOTEC. "This award highlights the exceptional dedication and collaborative effort of the entire project team in creating a sustainable and high-performing property. Strata Wynwood is a testament to what can be achieved when sustainability is integrated into every aspect of development."

Stantec, the architect behind Strata Wynwood, contributed expertise and creativity to the project to ensure a harmonious integration of sustainable design principles and functionality. The thoughtful approach not only prioritized the well-being of residents, and commercial tenants, but also aligned with the FGBC's stringent certification standards.

Feller Engineering, the MEP Engineer, played a pivotal role in developing efficient and energy-conscious systems within Strata Wynwood. By implementing cutting-edge technologies and optimizing resource usage, the firm contributed to the building's high-performance profile.

Strata Wynwood is not just an architectural marvel; it represents a sustainable lifestyle and a commitment to reducing the property's ecological footprint. The building incorporates a range of environmentally friendly features such as energy-efficient systems, water conservation measures, waste management initiatives, and a focus on indoor air quality to enhance the health and well-being of residents.

The FGBC High-Rise certification for Strata Wynwood serves as a leading example for the construction industry and the wider community, illustrating the feasibility and benefits of sustainable building practices. By prioritizing sustainability, Strata Wynwood has set a benchmark for future high-rise developments in Florida and beyond.

About Spinnaker Group, a Division of SOCOTEC

Spinnaker Group, a Division of SOCOTEC, employs over 400 professionals in more than 20 offices in the U.S. and is an industry leader in the building and infrastructure sectors. Spinnaker offers the combined highly technical expertise of an expansive and holistic network of experts across six service lines: (i) Building Envelope; (ii) Energy & Sustainability; (iii) Code & Planning; (iv) Project Advisory; (v) Dispute Resolution; and (vi) Specialty Engineering.

SOCOTEC Group, a leader in construction inspection and a major player in TIC for the construction and infrastructure sectors, has 200,000 clients with operations in 26 countries, 11,300 employees and over 250 external recognitions.

For more information, visit: www.socotec.us

About Rockpoint

Rockpoint is a real estate private equity firm that employs a fundamental value approach to investing, targeting select product types and markets throughout the United States. The firm applies a consistent and disciplined investment approach across its investment programs, which span distinct return profiles. Rockpoint targets assets with intrinsic long-term value, at attractive prices relative to stabilized cash flows, and with particular emphasis on value creation opportunities and complex situations. Since 1994, the firm's co-founders with others have sponsored 19 investment vehicles and related co-investment vehicles through Rockpoint and a predecessor firm and have raised approximately $30 billion in capital commitments. As of March 31, 2023, Rockpoint's investment team with others has invested or committed to invest in 498 transactions with a total peak capitalization of approximately $79 billion (inclusive of fund equity, co-investor equity and debt). To learn more, visit www.rockpoint.com.

About Rockhill Management

Rockhill Management, an affiliate of Rockpoint Group, is a dedicated property services management company that serves commercial and residential properties in gateway cities throughout the United States. With its focus on personalized service, premium amenities, and proactive relationship management, Rockhill employs the latest technologies and a concierge-like approach to property management in order to foster an elevated tenant experience across approximately 32.9 million square feet of real estate in the Greater Boston, New York, San Francisco Bay, South Florida, Southern California, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas.

About Bozzuto Management

Bozzuto Management, named Top Property Management Company in the Nation in 2022. Bozzuto manages over $20.3B spanning across 91,000+ residences and 3.2M+ SF retail.

Strata Wynwood, Photo Credit: Rockpoint (PRNewswire)

Vidaris rebrands as SOCOTEC (PRNewsfoto/Vidaris Inc.) (PRNewswire)

