Your New Favorite Holiday: August 8 is Officially National Whataburger Day

Inaugural celebrations include free Whataburgers, VIP Experiences and Student Lunch Debt Relief

SAN ANTONIO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger fans are the real deal. They wrap their babies in Whataburger taquito paper, propose marriage over fries, bring their prom dates for after-prom shakes, and even create beautiful art inspired by our orange-and-white stripes.

So when we say we have the best fans and employees (who we call Family Members) in the business, we mean it. It's a love unlike any other—and one we think deserves to be celebrated on a national stage.

National Whataburger Day honors what our founder, Harmon Dobson, started over 70 years ago, while looking toward a bright future. Established in 1950, our legacy is rooted in the bold flavors, extraordinary hospitality and meaningful community connections Dobson fostered. National Whataburger Day spotlights this legacy and paves the way for future celebrations across America, giving back to those who have made the brand what it is today.

In celebration of the brand's 73rd birthday, Whataburger is proudly proclaiming August 8 National Whataburger Day! From free Whataburgers, to relieving student school lunch debt across our communities, and even rolling out the orange carpet for some special fans and Family Members, there are ways for everyone to get in on the celebration.

Relieving School Lunch Debt

At Whataburger, we believe hunger should never be an obstacle to a student's academic success or prevent them from reaching their dreams.

That's why our charitable giving pillar, Whataburger Feeding Student Success, serves at the intersection of student success and food insecurity—and why we're celebrating National Whataburger Day by relieving $73,000 ($1,000 for every year in business) of school lunch debt for children in communities across our footprint with partner, All for Lunch.

By partnering with All for Lunch, we're ensuring that local programs get the support they need so students can reach their fullest potential.

Service to our hometown is also a hallmark of National Whataburger Day. Whataburger's Home Office team is partnering with the San Antonio chapter of Communities In Schools to collect supplies and build and donate hygiene kits for students in the 12 San Antonio-area school districts they serve.

Going Big on Rewards with Free Whataburgers

Is it even National Whataburger Day if you're not celebrating over a Whataburger? If you're not already signed up for Whataburger Rewards, we suggest downloading the app—because we'll be giving away free Whataburgers!

On August 7 and 8, active Whataburger Rewards members will be treated to an in-app offer for a free Whataburger, no purchase necessary!

To make sure you don't miss out on the celebratory free Whataburger for National Whataburger Day, be sure to:

Download the Whataburger App on the App Store for iOS or get it on Google Play for Android. Create a Whataburger Rewards account. It's free to sign up! Have placed at least one order on the app within the past 12 months to be considered an active user.

Digital offer can only be redeemed once. Offer valid at participating locations.

For the table tent collectors, on August 8 we'll be handing out limited quantities of inaugural National Whataburger Day table tents to Guests who visit us in the restaurant on our birthday.

But that's not the only way to snag a collectable table tent! For one-day only on August 8, we're also giving away National Whataburger Day table tents to everyone who chooses to celebrate with some retail therapy on Whatastore.com, while supplies last.

The Ultimate VIP Treatment

The celebrations don't stop there. We'll be rolling out the orange carpet for some of our most passionate fans and Family Members by inviting them to Whataburger's Home Office in San Antonio, Texas, for a behind-the-scenes peek at what we've got cooking.

They'll get an exclusive, up-close look at new Whataburger innovations, menu items and a shopping spree to update their wardrobe.

Let's Celebrate!

There's so much that makes Whataburger special. Our history, Family Members, local communities and fans are the biggest part of that—but it wouldn't be a celebration without you.

No matter where you are or where you're from, we invite you to celebrate all the things that make Whataburger great (a list we feel would be too long to include here).

Here are just a few ideas of ways you can celebrate with us:

Show your Whataburger love by wearing Whataburger orange. Visit a restaurant and wish Whataburger employees Happy National Whataburger Day. Discover a new Whataburger favorite by ordering something you've never tried before or customizing a tried and true in a new way. Be the trivia hero of your group and learn about Whataburger's rich history and fun facts.

And of course, you can celebrate with us on social media! Fans are encouraged to post their favorite Whataburger moments using the hashtag #NationalWhataburgerDay and use a special National Whataburger Day-themed AR filter on Instagram @whataburger, available in Spanish and English.

