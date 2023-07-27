Stoneweg US Highlights Commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Investing with Varia US Properties AG's 2022 Annual ESG Report

Stoneweg US Highlights Commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Investing with Varia US Properties AG's 2022 Annual ESG Report

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneweg U.S., LLC (Stoneweg US), a multifamily real estate investment and asset management firm, is pleased to present the release of Varia US Properties AG's 2022 Annual ESG Report. As the trusted asset manager for the Varia US Properties AG (Varia US) portfolio, Stoneweg US has played a pivotal role in guiding and supporting Varia US' sustainable practices and delivering outstanding results.

The 2022 Annual ESG Report confirms corporate sustainability progress of Varia US Properties and asset manager Stoneweg US. (PRNewswire)

The 2022 ESG Report highlights Stoneweg US' work on behalf of Varia US and the value created for stakeholders.

Patrick Richard, Chief Executive Officer, Founder of Stoneweg US and Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Varia US, praised the report, stating, "Varia US' 2022 Annual ESG Report is a comprehensive and detailed testament to our progress. Thanks to Stoneweg US' unwavering commitment, we have successfully collected, analyzed, and benchmarked environmental, social, and governance performance data, contributing to our comprehensive ESG strategy."

The report not only highlights Stoneweg US' work on behalf of Varia US, but also emphasizes the value created for stakeholders through sustainability initiatives. By integrating ESG considerations into our real estate investment and management decisions, Stoneweg US and Varia US continuously work toward alignment with industry standards such as GRESB, SASB, and TCFD.

Key accomplishments of both Stoneweg US and Varia US in 2022 include:

Certifications: Stoneweg US achieved eight (8) ENERGY STAR performance certifications and four (4) Green Globes sustainable property certifications on behalf of Varia US, underscoring our dedication to energy efficiency and sustainable building practices.

Third-party Recognition : Stoneweg US' sustainability efforts have garnered recognition from esteemed industry leaders, including Freddie Mac, the Utility Management Advisory, St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership, and the Environmental Defense Fund, further reinforcing our position as a sustainability leader.

Comprehensive ESG Strategy : On behalf of Varia US, Stoneweg US has developed a robust ESG strategy based on a Materiality Assessment and Climate Resilience Strategy, ensuring our initiatives align with industry best practices.

Measurable Performance Indicators: The report provides updates on essential metrics such as Greenhouse Gas emissions, energy intensity, and water use intensity, offering stakeholders transparent insights into our environmental impact.

Industry Benchmarking : Stoneweg US and Varia US made their inaugural participation in the prestigious GRESB benchmark, achieving a score well above average for a first-time submission, highlighting their commitment to continuous improvement in ESG performance.

Stakeholder Engagement: Stoneweg US conducts satisfaction surveys among residents and employees to gather valuable feedback, enabling the company to continuously improve our practices and enhance stakeholder experiences.

Collaborative Initiatives: Stoneweg US actively collaborates with like-minded peers as a founding member of the Multifamily Impact Council, a platform that promotes ESG standards and sustainable practices in the US multifamily asset class.

Transparent Disclosure and Assurance: Stoneweg US adheres to relevant standards such as SASB, TCFD, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), providing comprehensive data disclosure. Selected environmental metrics undergo external assurance by independent third parties, ensuring credibility and transparency.

Thomas Stanchak, Director of Sustainability at Stoneweg US, concludes, "The significant ESG progress accomplished in 2022 paves the way for further sustainability improvements. We have, for instance, already laid the groundwork to introduce additional onsite solar power to selected communities in 2023. In Q4 2023, Stoneweg US, on behalf of Varia US will also release an updated TCFD alignment report simultaneously with the publication of our 2023 GRESB results."

For detailed information, including data, case studies, interviews, and engagement videos, the complete Varia US Properties AG 2022 Annual ESG Report is available for download on the Stoneweg US website at https://www.stoneweg.us/

About Stoneweg U.S., LLC: Stoneweg US is a multifamily real estate investment firm located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, FL, with a portfolio valuation of approximately $2.1 Billion comprised of ~15,000 units. With a focus on asset optimization through ESG, climate resilience, and proven value-add strategies, the company invests in and develops sustainable communities to drive healthy returns and enhance the resident experience. For more information on Stoneweg US, please visit: www.stoneweg.us.

Contact: Tara Kassal

Ascent

917-406-2162

tkassal@brand-ascent.com

(PRNewsfoto/Stoneweg US, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stoneweg US, LLC