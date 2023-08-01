AAA-ICDR® Facilitated Arbitration for 755 International B2B Cases Filed in 2022--a 12% Year-Over-Year Increase--Comprising $4.2 Billion in Total Claims

International Centre for Dispute Resolution® Administered Cases Involving Parties from 94 Countries Last Year—and has Handled Over 19,000 Cases Filed from 1996-2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (AAA-ICDR®), the global leader in arbitration and mediation services and data analytics, announces that it has successfully provided alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for 755 international business-to-business (B2B) cases filed in 2022—representing a 12% increase over the number of cases filed in 2021. The organization's international caseload for last year comprised $4.2 billion in total claims and counterclaims.

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®) is the international division of the American Arbitration Association® (AAA®), which administered 450,000 domestic cases filed in 2022. More than 850 international cases are currently pending as of December 31, 2022, with over 19,000 international cases having been filed with the ICDR between 1996 and 2022.

"We are proud that more companies across the world appreciate the value and savings—in time and money—that our international arbitration services and expertise can provide for resolving their B2B disputes," said Luis M. Martinez, Esq., Vice President of the ICDR. "The flexibility of our ADR administrative processes, the specialized business sector knowledge and experience that our international arbitrators possess, and the enforceability of the ICDR's international arbitration awards, all continue to increase global awareness and acceptance of the ICDR's ADR system."

The largest single case claim or counterclaim amount in last year's international caseload was $200 million .

The ICDR's 2022 caseload included parties from 94 countries around the world, including the United States (825 parties), and various regions outside of North America , such as Asia (264 parties), Europe (251 parties), Latin America (133 parties), and Africa (25 parties).

Among the non-U.S. countries with the highest representation in last year's ICDR caseload were Canada (120 parties), China (106 parties), the United Kingdom (57 parties), Mexico (31 parties), and Switzerland (28 parties). Additionally, multiple filings included parties from India , Germany , Nicaragua , Japan , and Italy .

The majority of international cases filed last year involved companies in the technology industry (133 cases), as well as construction (55 cases), financial services (48 cases), life sciences (38 cases), and real estate (36 cases). The insurance, entertainment, energy, transportation, and legal services sectors were also represented.

Last year, 23% of the arbitrators on AAA-ICDR's international roster were women and racially and ethnically diverse professionals, and 28% of the arbitrators appointed to oversee international cases met the organization's diversity criteria

Among international cases filed last year, 215 (28% of the total) involved multiple parties, including parties from multiple countries. In addition, the ICDR administered 91 international mediations in 2022.

The most frequent U.S. venues for arbitration administered by the AAA-ICDR were New York (141 cases) and Miami (123 cases), along with hundreds of additional international cases seated throughout the U.S. and abroad. With offices in Singapore and a network of 87 cooperative agreements in 54 countries, the AAA-ICDR is uniquely positioned to provide U.S. and other companies involved in international disputes with easily accessible venues around the world for resolving their cases.

In last year's international caseload, 127 cases (17% of the total) were expedited. The AAA-ICDR's rules for international arbitration allow cases with claims totaling up to $500,000 to be fast-tracked.

"As our international caseload continues to grow, so too does the depth and breadth of our service offering for helping companies resolve B2B disputes in the U.S. and abroad," said Eric P. Tuchmann, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary for the AAA-ICDR. "As we have done since our founding more than 95 years ago, we look for ways to improve the ADR process and expand access to it—and the global interest we are receiving is a testament to what we are able to deliver to parties around the world."

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association® (AAA) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for parties in commercial disputes, having administered more than seven million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 29 offices in the United States, in addition to Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®) is the international division of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from countries around the world with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings, and a roster of over 850 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

