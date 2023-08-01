Altair Announces Winners of 2023 Altair Enlighten Award

Polestar, Toyota, Marelli, and others among winners creating a more sustainable, lightweight future

TROY, Mich., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) has named the winners of the 2023 Altair Enlighten Award. Presented in association with the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), the Altair Enlighten Award honors the greatest sustainability and lightweighting advancements that successfully reduce carbon footprint, mitigate water and energy consumption, and leverage material reuse and recycling efforts.

Polestar won the 2022 Altair Enlighten Award for its 2024 Polestar 2, which features next-generation electric motors, quicker charging, greater efficiency, and longer range. It also boasts a reduced carbon footprint, with some versions now producing up to three tons less carbon dioxide compared to the launch version released in 2020. (PRNewswire)

"The Altair Enlighten Award is a special award that showcases how the automotive industry's leading minds – from the biggest names to its newest startups – are applying advanced technologies and responsible AI to create a better, greener industry," said James R. Scapa, founder, and chief executive officer, Altair. "Lightweighting, optimization, and sustainability are more important than ever in the modern automotive industry. Altair is proud to honor the innovations that will drive the future of a sustainable industry."

"As always, we're honored to be presenting the Enlighten Award together with Altair, and we look forward to seeing what innovations this year's submissions bring as we work towards a more sustainable automotive ecosystem," said Alan Amici, president, and chief executive officer, Center for Automotive Research.

The complete list of all winning organizations, runners-up, and honorable mentions are below.

Sustainable Product

Winner (Passenger Vehicle): Polestar – Polestar 2 MY24

Winner (Class 8): Nikola Corporation – Nikola Tre FCEV

Runner-up: Lucid Motors – Lucid Air Sedan

Sustainable Process

Winner: ArcelorMittal – Use of Biomass for Carbon-Neutral Steelmaking

Runner-up: Brose Antriebstechnik GmbH, Co. Kommanditgesellschaft, Berlin – Reman-Drive - Remanufactured E-Bike Drive

Honorable Mention: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. – Kasai Hi-Papia, Kasai Original Sustainable Material

Responsible AI

Winner: Volteras – A Novel Way to Connect the Electric Vehicle Ecosystem

Enabling Technology

Winner: Toyota, BASF Corp, and US Farathane – World's First Adoption of Resin Frame for IsoDynamic Seat

Runner-up: NIO – HPDC Material and Processing Methods for Efficient Structural Design

Module Lightweighting

Winner: Toyota, Adient, and Multimatic – IsoDynamic Seat, Accra ® SuperStructure

Runner-up: Nemak – BMW HPDC E-Bracket

Future of Lightweighting

Winner: Marelli – Lightweight Urethane for Interior Products

Runner-up: Solvay Specialty Polymers – Ajedium™ PEEK Slot Liners

Honorable Mention: WorldAutoSteel, Ricardo plc – Steel Body Structures for Fully Autonomous Vehicles

Honorable Mention: Michigan Technological University for Auto/Steel Partnership – Steel E-Motive Side Closure Mechanism

The Enlighten Award winners will be announced in an awards ceremony at the CAR Management Briefing Seminars on August 1, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. ET. For more information about the Enlighten Award, visit https://altair.com/enlighten-award.

Partners for the 2023 Enlighten Award include Automotive Engineering SAE, Tech Briefs, Auto Bild Japan, Automobile Industrie, and the Korean Society of Automotive Engineers (KSAE).

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

