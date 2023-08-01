MedWorks™ Health and Wellness App Begins International expansion within the US. Starting with the state of Florida.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today marks a significant milestone as MedWorks™, the company renowned for revolutionizing healthcare in Canada, officially unveils its innovative health and wellness service app in the US, beginning with the state of Florida.

Building on its success in Canada, MedWorks™, a pioneer in on-demand healthcare, brings a holistic approach to wellness, emphasizing convenience and accessibility. The company now offers Floridians the same level of care that has greatly benefitted its Canadian users.

MedWorks™ brings a plethora of health services within the reach of every user, empowering them to order and schedule appointments from the comfort of their home. From Brain and Mental Health, Diabetes Support, Spa Treatments, Weight Loss, Telemedicine and more! All will be accessible via this game-changing app.

"Our entry into the US healthcare market is a bold move towards a future where everyone, regardless of location, can access top-notch healthcare and wellness services," states George Barakat, Founder and CEO of MedWorks™. "We believe in the transformative power of proactive and preventative wellness. The MedWorks™ app simplifies the healthcare process, allowing you to prioritize your health, your way, every day."

Dr. Lorraine Thorpe, US Licensee for MedWorks™, expresses her excitement about the launch, "This launch is not just about introducing an innovative healthcare app to the US, but it's about reshaping the way Americans think about and engage with their health and wellness. MedWorks™ offers an incredible opportunity to empower users to take control of their wellbeing. As the licensee for this market, I am thrilled to be part of this transformation."

The MedWorks™ app offers various features like easy access to a wide range of providers, coordinated care, unparalleled convenience, and a personalized coordinator named Maddy. It also rewards loyal customers with redeemable points for future services and healthcare-related products.

The MedWorks™ app is now available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play (MedWorks Inc.) or via www.medworks.com.

Ready to experience the future of healthcare? Here are 3 easy steps:

Visit www.medworks.com or download the MedWorks™ app. Create your personal health profile. Choose your services and schedule your first appointment.

As part of its ongoing growth strategy, MedWorks™ is keen to expand its licensee network and healthcare providers across diverse specialties. Interested parties can visit https://www.info.medworks.com/partnerships for partnership opportunities.

About MedWorks™

Founded by George Barakat in 2021, MedWorks™ is a Canadian company committed to making health and wellness services more accessible. Its patent-pending app consolidates various services in one convenient location, empowering users to bring healthcare and wellness right to their doorstep or device. MedWorks™ collaborates with multiple global partners and care providers, making a tangible difference in the healthcare landscape. For more information, visit: www.medworks.com

