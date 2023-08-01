SAFE TRAVEL? THERE'S AN APP FOR THAT. FREELY'S POPULAR INSURANCE AND SAFETY APP LAUNCHES IN THE U.S.

Freely Redefines Travel Insurance with Comprehensive Coverage, 24/7 Emergency Assistance, and Real-time Safety Alerts

SYDNEY, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freely , the innovative end-to-end travel insurance and safety app that has provided safety and confidence to Australian travelers since 2020, has announced its official launch in the United States. Underwritten by Zurich American Insurance Company, Freely evolved travel insurance from an optional extra to a valuable travel companion and makes travel insurance more accessible, flexible, and useful for travelers around the world.

Freely Logo (PRNewswire)

The demand for travel insurance has recently surged as more travelers have come to understand the value of comprehensive coverage. The global travel insurance market, valued at $17 billion, is forecasted to experience exponential growth over the course of this decade. Freely's state-of-the-art app meets this growing demand head on, providing an unmatched solution for travelers seeking peace of mind and safety. With a user-friendly interface and streamlined approach, travelers can now get a quote, pay, start a claim, receive real-time alerts, and get help, all within the same platform. It's a one-stop solution for all travel insurance needs.

"We get that travel is evolving, and travelers are seeking safety and protection like never before," said Doug Skoog, Head of Marketing at Freely. "With tremendous response and enthusiasm for Freely from Australian travelers over the past three years, we are excited to introduce this comprehensive solution with round-the-clock emergency support and real-time safety alerts to the U.S. Our goal is to give travelers the protection and accessibility they need to travel more confidently and freely."

In addition to a seamless travel insurance experience, Freely, in partnership with leading travel risk management company World Travel Protection, offers 24/7 emergency assistance. No matter where they are, travelers can receive real-time push notification updates and risk mitigation tools to ensure their safety. From medical emergencies to travel advice and security concerns, all the necessary support is available any time of day via phone with a live provider.

From one intuitive app, Freely users can manage all of their travel insurance needs with added flexibility. Freely's modular policy system allows users to only pay for the coverage they need on the days they need it, potentially saving them money.

Freely is currently available in Australia and the United States. The app is available for download for Apple or Android devices. To learn more about Freely, please visit https://www.freely.me/us

About Freely

Backed by global insurance group, Zurich, Freely is the world's first end-to-end travel insurance and safety app. On a mission to elevate travel insurance from an obligatory vacation expense to a valued travel companion, Freely is an adaptable, nimble, easy-to-use travel insurance and safety solution, with customizable coverage, live safety updates, easy online payments, and 24/7 support from a team of health, security, and travel safety experts. With a desire to contribute positively to people, places and the planet, Freely actively celebrates diversity, protects the interests of local and indigenous communities, and supports environmental preservation initiatives through an ongoing partnership with 1% For The Planet.

Founded in 2020, Freely is ambitious and ever-evolving, with plans to continue to adapt and meet the needs of a global community of adventure seekers. Learn more via https://www.freely.me/us.

