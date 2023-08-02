Neal Rubin joins Wealth Enhancement Group to Establish Las Vegas Office and Expand Off-Shore Capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with more than $69.2 billion in total client assets, announced that Neal Rubin and John Geraghty will join the firm as financial advisors, bringing approximately $900 million in assets under management and establishing Wealth Enhancement Group's first office in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wealth Enhancement Group (PRNewswire)

"For over two decades, Mr. Rubin has developed investment and planning strategies to help the most complex clients achieve their financial goals," said Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. "I look forward to working with Mr. Rubin and Mr. Geraghty to expand their client offerings and build a presence in the Las Vegas marketplace."

Mr. Rubin has held positions advising clients at multiple companies, has deep financial planning experience, and specializes in managing investments for offshore asset protection trusts. "My team and I are excited to join Wealth Enhancement Group and benefit from the opportunities they provide to enhance our services while establishing business continuity for our clients," said Neal Rubin.

Jim Cahn, Chief Investments & Business Development Officer at Wealth Enhancement Group shared, "We're thrilled to welcome Mr. Rubin and Mr. Geraghty to Wealth Enhancement Group and are excited about all that we can achieve together. Our centralized service model will help the team continue to provide their clients with the best service possible, and our wealth management and financial planning offerings will support their continued growth."

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide unique financial plans and investment management services to over 53,000 households from our 90 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com .

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Select investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $69.2 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of August 1, 2023. Neal Rubin had approximately $900 million in client assets as of July 27, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions that have closed, client assets that have closed and been announce since the month end, current transactions, and the addition of Neal Rubin's assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $69.2 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets."

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt

Integrated Marketing Communications Manager

mgebhardt@wealthenhancement.com

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement Group

pro-weg@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement Group