The Falls Debuts Miami's First-Of-Its-Kind, 120,000-Square-Foot Life Time Athletic Country Club on August 4

Simon's premier shopping center now home to the ultimate in health and wellness with outdoor beach club, salt water pools, indoor pickleball and fitness spaces, kids academy, cafe, spa and more

MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first for Miami's shopping center scene, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today debuted its one-of-a-kind, athletic country club experience at The Falls, a Simon property. The opening marks the Company's second location in greater Miami and fourth in South Florida as it continues its nationwide expansion.

Life Time Miami at The Falls covers 120,000 square feet with its three-story building and outdoor beach club. (PRNewswire)

Life Time at The Falls is the first of its kind in Miami , and our sixth shopping center destination with Simon.

Life Time Miami at The Falls was built from the ground up and is situated as part of Simon's 55-acre upscale shopping, dining and entertainment destination. The new three-story athletic club and connected beach club with salt water pools, waterslides, cabanas and cafe and bar, will serve as a new and unique anchor, and traffic driver to The Falls.

"Life Time at The Falls is the first of its kind in Miami, and our sixth shopping center destination with Simon as part of our asset light strategy," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer. "We're eager for Miamians to experience the unmatched programs and offerings Life Time is bringing to The Falls and the area as part of Simon's commitment to create new experiences for their customers."

Life Time Miami at The Falls encompasses all things healthy living for everyone from 90 days to 90 years old including, seven studios for more than 130 weekly barre, cycle, group fitness, Pilates and yoga classes; an expansive fitness floor with best-in-class equipment for cardio, resistance training and recovery; dedicated small group training spaces; three indoor pickleball courts; indoor and outdoor lap, leisure and whirlpools and rejuvenation suites with steam rooms, saunas and cold plunge pools within luxurious dressing rooms. In addition, a fast casual Life Cafe restaurant and lounge, full-service LifeSpa and salon and dedicated Kids Academy are available for members, along with a dedicated Life Time Work Club Lounge space.

"We welcome Life Time as our newest brand to open at The Falls," said Sundesh Shah, Simon's Senior Vice President, Specialty Development. "Simon is thrilled that more south Florida residents can now experience this one-of-a-kind athletic country club. Its world-class fitness and lifestyle amenities only add to how residents can play, dine, and shop at the center."

Life Time is open Monday through Sunday from 4 a.m. to midnight. For more information, visit Life Time Miami at The Falls, or call 786.977.6100. An online Life Time Miami at The Falls Facebook Community is also available and people can follow LifeTime.Life on Facebook and Instagram.

The opening at The Falls is the Company's fourth club in South Florida: Life Time Palm Beach Gardens (2022), Life Time Coral Gables (2020), and Life Time Boca Raton (2006). Life Time also operates in Tampa, most recently announcing a long-term lease at the former Harbour Island Athletic Club, which opened in November.

Life Time has steadily been expanding its presence in south Florida as long-time owner and producer of the famous Miami Marathon, which returns for its 22nd year on January 28, 2024. Life Time locations at Simon properties include Houston Galleria in Houston, Texas, Northshore Mall in Peabody, Mass., Southdale Center in Edina, Minn., The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack, New Jersey and Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, Georgia, in addition to a presence at 12 other shopping centers across the country.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 165 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 35,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Life Time Miami at The Falls opens Aug. 4, 2023 as the first-of-its-kind shopping center-based destination in Miami. (PRNewswire)

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

