The 31st FISU World University Games -- Make the World a Better Place with the Vitality of Youth

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the middle of summer, the 31st FISU World University Games is underway. 6500 young athletes from 113 countries and regions gathered in Chengdu. They are showing the brilliance and elegance of contemporary college students to the world, according to Executive Committee of the 31st FISU World University Games.

At the beginning of the night, the cultural market in Chengdu Universiade Village is colorful with Pitch Pot, Cuju, weaving... College athletes from all over the world interact with each other with great interest, exchanging badges, and sharing happiness.

"The ball is so light. It's so fun." Isa, a 25-year-old Libyan athlete, experienced Cuju and quickly mastered the technique. The 60kg judo player, lightly shot the bamboo ball into the net hole, warmly greeted the passing Italian and Chinese athletes to experience Cuju with him. Young people from foreign countries who did not know each other soon got together and had a lot of fun.

Since the opening of the Universiade in Chengdu, the village has been filled with university athletes of different colors, nationalities and languages. During the Universiade, they met and knew each other. Chengdu makes the dreams come true. Chengdu will become a gathering of global youth to sports and dreams.

Leonz Eder, acting president of FISU, thanked China for its simple, safe and wonderful concept of hosting the games, earnestly fulfilling its solemn commitments and ensuring the smooth hosting of the Universiade in Chengdu. "After experiencing a long epidemic where we could only meet online, we once again came to the Universiade Village to live together for 10 to 12 days. It was great to have delegations from 113 countries and territories reunite and use the opportunity after the games to network with each other." In Eder's eyes, this is the charm of the Universiade.

Thanks to the joint efforts of China, the International University Sports Federation and delegations from various countries and regions, the Chengdu Universiade has become an international sports event with Chinese characteristics, the spirit of the times and the style of youth. At the Universiade, Chinese cultural symbols such as the Sunbird and the panda deeply attracted young athletes from all over the world.

Italian torchbearer Su Yunzhe lit the Sunbird torch plate at the opening ceremony of the Universiade. He proudly said that the Sunbird demonstrates the Chinese people's spiritual character of harmony, tolerance and pursuit of light since ancient times, and is a symbol of strength, hope and good luck. "I believe that the meaning of the torchbearer is not just passing the torch, but more of a spiritual transmission as well as transmission of solidarity, friendship and cultural exchanges."

During the Games, cultural exchanges off the field take place every day. In the Tianfu Art Park, the "2023 Chengdu Biennial Exhibition" exhibits 476 works by 235 artists from 22 countries and regions, attracting a large number of Chinese and foreign audiences.

"Equality and inclusiveness will ensure a colorful world. Together, we will create a better future." Nepalese player Nyachon Kushal said that although she lost the table tennis match, she met the giant panda loved by people all over the world in Chengdu. Many foreign athletes also shared the joy of seeing pandas in the Chengdu, hometown of giant pandas.

Civilizations are enriched by exchanges and cultures are enriched by mutual learning. College students of different colors, nationalities and languages meet in Chengdu to view harmony and diversity from the perspective of equality, inclusiveness and fraternity, to appreciate and learn from different cultures, and to promote world peace and development with their youthful vitality.

