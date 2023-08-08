Brooks Rehabilitation Named No. 1 Rehabilitation Hospital in Florida and Among the Top Rehabilitation Hospitals in the Nation by U.S. News & World Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Rehabilitation is honored to announce that they have been named the No. 1 rehabilitation hospital in Florida and one of the top 20 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report's 2023-2024 "Best Hospitals for Rehabilitation" list.

Brooks Rehabilitation logo

Brooks was selected for their excellence in patient services and expertise in treating patients after a stroke, traumatic brain injury and traumatic spinal cord injury.

Brooks was selected for their excellence in patient services and expertise in treating patients after a stroke, traumatic brain injury and traumatic spinal cord injury. Brooks is also well-known for its innovative technology, including Cyberdyne's HAL, the world's first advanced robotic treatment device shown to improve a patient's ability to walk. Additional robotics, wearable technology and virtual reality tools earned Brooks an "Excellent" rating in the advanced technologies category.

Overall, USNWR evaluated 4,515 hospitals for their care of rehabilitation patients recovering from events such as stroke, spinal cord injuries and traumatic brain injuries. To be nationally ranked in a specialty, a hospital must excel in caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients. Out of the total number, 3,524 hospitals did not treat a significant volume of complex cases in this specialty. The remainder were scored on specific criteria and the top 50 ranked.

Doug Baer, Brooks Rehabilitation President & CEO, said, "Patients from across the U.S., and the world, come to Brooks for our rehabilitation expertise in caring for the most complex injuries and illnesses, including spinal cord injury, brain injury, stroke and multiple traumas. For more than 50 years, we've been known for our cutting-edge technology, advanced clinical research, and – most importantly – our exceptional patient outcomes. We're thrilled that the dedication and commitment from our staff to enhance our programs and services was recognized with the high ratings this year."

About Brooks Rehabilitation

For more than 50 years, the nonprofit Brooks Rehabilitation, headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., has been a comprehensive system of care for physical rehabilitation. Named by Newsweek as the number one Physical Rehabilitation Center in Fla., Brooks operates two inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, including the nation's largest with 170 beds; one of the region's largest home healthcare agencies; more than 40 outpatient therapy clinics; the Brooks Rehabilitation Medical Group; two skilled nursing facilities; assisted living; memory care; and a Center for Inpatient Rehabilitation in partnership with Halifax Health (Daytona Beach). Brooks operates the Clinical Research Center, which specializes in advanced research to further the science of rehabilitation. Brooks also provides many low- or no-cost community programs and services to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities. For more information, visit BrooksRehab.org.

