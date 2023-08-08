Classaura Announces Sports Research Garcinia Cambogia Class Action Certification

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLASSAURA reports on April 14, 2022, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California certified a class action lawsuit alleging that Sports Research Corporation ("Sports Research" or "Defendant"), the maker of Sports Research Garcinia Cambogia (the "Product"), falsely and deceptively marketed the Product by claiming that it provides "weight management" and/or "appetite suppression" benefits. The Plaintiff alleges that the Sports Research Garcinia Cambogia Product label is false and misleading because the Product does not provide "weight management" or "appetite suppression" benefits. The class action seeks to force Sports Research to stop the dissemination of this allegedly false and misleading advertising, and to make other appropriate relief. No trial has occurred yet on Plaintiff's allegations.

The Court has allowed the lawsuit to proceed as a class action on behalf of all persons who purchased Sports Research Garcinia Cambogia labeled "weight management" and/or "appetite suppression" in the United States since April 26, 2015, for personal use and not for resale, and who did not receive a refund or return the Product, excluding Defendant and Defendant's past and present officers, directors, employees, agents and affiliates, and the Court and its staff.

You have the right to exclude yourself from the class by writing to the attorneys appointed by the Court to represent you. If you do this, you will not receive the benefit of a judgment or settlement of the case, but will preserve your right to sue the Defendant at your own expense.

To read a more detailed version of this notice and to read key documents from the case, please visit the website www.GarciniaClassAction.com. To exclude yourself from the class, please visit the same website or write to the Law Offices of Ronald A. Marron, 651 Arroyo Drive, San Diego, CA 92103 by September 21, 2023.

