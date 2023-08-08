Huion Launches Back to School Campaign with Unbeatable Deals, Contests, and Giveaways

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huion, an industry leader and supplier of digital drawing tablets and related products, is pleased to announce the start of its Back-to-School campaign, offering a range of deals, contests, and giveaways for students and instructors to celebrate the new semester.

Huion understands the growing popularity of pen tablets and pen displays in the fields of education and creative learning. As a result, it provides affordable solutions for students and teachers to easily produce digital art, take notes, and complete assignments. Customers can currently save up to 30% off on their purchases throughout the event.

For those majoring in art, working with digital art, animation or graphic design, Huion recommends its Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K), Kamvas Pro 24, and Kamvas Studio 16/24. However, for those who want a portable device for studying or online teaching with subjects such as math and chemistry, then Huion Note, Inspiroy 2 series, and Kamvas 12/13 are the best options for interactive teaching, annotating, and completing assignments.

Alongside the sale, Huion also hosts an interesting role-testing game, study space showoffs, and giveaway events across its social networking sites, making this campaign a feast and revelry for all Huion fans and followers.

Another exciting aspect of the campaign is the drawing contest related to the First Day of Back to School. This four-panel manga strip challenge comes with an enriched prize pool, giving students a chance to win some amazing prizes while showcasing their artistic talents.

"We are thrilled to launch our Back to School campaign and offer students and instructors the best deals and opportunities to showcase their creativity," said a campaign planner from Huion. "We hope that everyone around the world should have access to the tools they need to succeed, and we are committed to making that a reality."

The Back to School campaign will run from August 8th to September 8th, and all deals, contests, and giveaways will be available on Huion's website and social media platforms.

About Huion

As a leading provider of digital drawing tablets and accessories, Huion offers a wide range of products for artists and students. With a commitment to quality, affordability, and innovation, Huion has become a trusted name in the digital art world.

For more information and details about Huion and its products, please visit www.huion.com.

