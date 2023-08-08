Viking Enterprise Solutions Introduces Dense, Unified Storage Solution for High Capacity, Storage Environments

New ONYX Series Brings Disruptive Price Point to Enterprise Storage

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Enterprise Solutions, a division of Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), today announced the launch of its ONYX Series, a high density, network attached unified storage solution.

The ONYX 10400S features a large capacity, small 5U footprint that lowers deployment costs while providing seamless, multi-petabyte scaling via multiple JBOD enclosures. Versatile I/O expansion and multi-layer security allow the ONYX Series to run all mainstream applications with ease, delivering superior, server-grade performance to the modern enterprise. The included feature-rich data management system is optimized for simple expansion and provides reliable security for data protection.

"As storage needs continue to increase across industries, use cases for backup and archive, online disaster recovery, video surveillance and media content storage, require solutions for expansive data growth, demanding workloads and stringent resiliency," said Mark DeVincent, SVP and GM of Viking Enterprise Solutions. "ONYX achieves the balance of performance, capacity, affordability and protection."

The ONYX Series comes in capacities up to 2 petabytes and is available through the Viking Enterprise Solutions network of partners. For more information, visit www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com/onyx-series.

About Viking Enterprise Solutions

Viking Enterprise Solutions, a division of Sanmina Corporation, provides advanced data center products including solid-state memory and disk-based storage server appliances, JBOD storage systems and other products for a variety of data center and storage applications. Viking Enterprise Solutions award winning products are tailored for integration into OEM, system integrator and data center products, reducing development and operating costs while improving time-to-market. More information is available at www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

