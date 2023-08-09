Baseus Launches the Only Docking Station in Its Price Range with 4K@60Hz

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus Technology, the leading global consumer electronics brand, launches with pride the Red Dot Design awarded Baseus 7-in-1 Docking Station supporting UHD 4K@60Hz.

It has no match in its tier with a competitive price of $19.99 since the passkey to access such a high-resolution hub is way higher.

"Why can't docking stations be as widely recognized as chargers? We aim to bring docking stations into every household!" said Shiyou He, CEO of Baseus. Baseus offers solutions for those eager to unlock the potential of their mobile devices.

Pixel-Perfect 4K@60Hz

The 4K@60Hz HDMI port allows to output 4K content at its pristine quality, with every detail and nuance reproduced with vibrant contrast and realistic image quality, making it perfect for watching movies, video retouching, or playing games.

PD 100W Charging

"One Taken, More Given." The Baseus docking station comes with a USB-C supporting up to 100W for charging a laptop, giving back the port that was taken for devices with just a single USB-C port. And it is also backward compatible for fast charging smartphones, tablets, and other USB-C devices.

Ultra-Fast Data Transfer

It features 3 USB-A ports, each supporting USB 3.0 with up to 5Gbps data transfer speed for quick file transfer and easy connection of peripherals. Additionally, there are 2 card readers for TF and SD cards, allowing users to move pictures or files from various devices like cameras, dashcams, Bluetooth speakers, and more.

7-in-1 Essential Ports

USB-C Input 100W HDMI 4K@60Hz SD Card Micro SD 60MB/s 3*USB3.0 5Gbps

Broad Compatibility

Baseus 7-in-1 Docking Station is fully compatible with most operating systems, including Windows, MacOS, Linux, Vista, and more, wiping away users' concerns about compatibility issues.

Baseus Metal Gleam Series 7-in-1 Docking Station is now available on Amazon at a price as low as $19.99.

About Baseus

Baseus is a consumer electronics brand founded in 2011, bearing in mind "Simple for More," creating seamlessly practical and aesthetic products for young tech enthusiasts. We offer a range of products, including docking stations, GaN chargers, power banks, power strips, and wireless earbuds.

