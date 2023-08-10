The Melville company hosted community building activities throughout July

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com, a national leader in distributing plumbing, heating, and HVAC supplies, celebrated the spirit of community and shared purpose throughout July with a celebration designed to bring employees closer, raise funds for industry education, and spotlight team members who exemplify the company's core values.

SupplyHouse.com Real People, Real Service (PRNewswire)

Connecting through GRIT: SupplyHouse.com's 2023 Core Value Celebration

From July 10th to July 28th, SupplyHouse.com's core values of GRIT (generosity, respect, innovation, and teamwork) were put into action. The company hosted 168 "Role Shares", a unique learning program that paired employees from across different departments within the organization. The goal was to share insights into their work, expanding their understanding of the company's diverse roles and fostering a sense of camaraderie. This program provided a platform for employees to better understand each other's roles and the work being done by different team members across the country. "We love Role Shares because they simultaneously build business acumen and human connection. We find that when people share and connect over their roles, they create stronger teamwork and a deeper understanding of the company as a whole," said SupplyHouse.com Chief Human Resources Officer Matt Willden.

SupplyHouse.com also ran a Core Values Spotlight initiative through Slack that invited team members to nominate colleagues who they felt embody the company's core values in their everyday work. The chosen representatives were recognized and celebrated across various company platforms.

In addition to the digital initiatives, SupplyHouse.com took part in a Charity Miles challenge that encouraged employees to engage in physical activities such as walking, running, or biking. In total, 102 team members racked up over 3800 total miles and the company made a $5001.80 donation to the PHCC Educational Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the plumbing and HVACR industry workforce through innovative educational programming.

"These initiatives align perfectly with our core values and our belief in the importance of connectivity, support, and recognition in the workplace," said Matt Willden.

About SupplyHouse.com:

Named a Top Place to Work for the second consecutive year in 2023, SupplyHouse.com is a rapidly growing e-commerce company headquartered in Melville, New York, with 4 fulfillment center locations across the United States to facilitate fast shipping. If you'd like to join their team of over 1000 diverse and self-motivated individuals, visit their careers page at www.supplyhouse.com/careers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SupplyHouse.com