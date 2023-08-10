Consumer Safety Technology Names Cara Whitley New Chief Marketing Officer

Former CENTURY 21 and American Express Executive Will Lead Brand Growth Strategy

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Safety Technology, a leader in safety and detection products and services helping people live responsibly and making communities safer, has named Cara Whitley as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Whitley joins the CST executive leadership team from Legal Shield having previously served in marketing leadership roles at CENTURY 21, American Express, and Hilton Hotels Corporation.

"Cara's leadership and passion for our business will unlock new opportunities and take our company to new heights."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Cara to our mission driven team," said Kathy Boden Holland, CEO of CST. "Her extensive experience and expertise in building brands and teams to achieve next level growth will be invaluable as we embark on the next phase of our business. I am confident that Cara's leadership and passion for our business will unlock new opportunities and take our company to new heights."

A seasoned leader focused on creating value and developing people, Whitley offers a powerful combination of creativity and business acumen with deep experience in brand building. She's been with some of the most innovative and culturally formative organizations across industries, including hospitality, financial services, and technology/retail. Most recently, she served as CMO and GM DTC Ecommerce at Legal Shield, where she built and led global marketing teams through a business transformation.

As CMO of CST, Whitley will lead the company's marketing strategy and execution, including brand, communications, consumer insights, as well as product and performance marketing. She will also oversee the development and execution of integrated marketing initiatives that drive customer acquisition, engagement, and retention across the company's portfolio of industry leading brands.

"I'm proud to join CST and its leadership team at such a pivotal time in its journey," said Whitley. "I was immediately drawn to this role and the opportunity to contribute my experience to such a passionate and dynamic team, on a mission to save lives."

Previously, Whitley served as the CMO at CENTURY 21, where she led the revitalization of the brand and drove its transition to an experience-driven brand. She was instrumental in the development of a new vision, mission, and brand identity system, which resulted in the brand being named the fastest-growing franchise organization by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2021.

Whitley holds a B.S. Communications degree from University of Miami-Coral Gables and has received numerous accolades throughout her career for her contributions to the marketing industry.

About Consumer Safety Technology

