StarCharge Moving Forward: Solidifying Global Reach with Participation in RE+ and N+

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge, a leading provider of innovative charging solutions for electric vehicles, is excited to announce its upcoming participation in two major international events, marking a significant step forward in expanding its global reach. In September 2023, StarCharge will be showcasing its innovative charging solutions for electric vehicles at RE+ in the United States and N+ in Japan, solidifying leading position at the forefront of the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market and the fast-growing energy storage sector.

RE+ in United States

From September 11-14, 2023, you can find StarCharge at RE+ at Booth Number 17036, a prestigious event dedicated to renewable energy and sustainable technologies. The venue for this exciting exhibition is The Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. StarCharge will proudly present its latest charging solutions, energy storage technologies, and advancements in cloud and data management capabilities.

N+ in Japan

Simultaneously, from September 13-15, 2023, StarCharge will be participating in N+, one of the most influential international exhibitions in Japan. This event will be held at the Tokyo Big Sight - International Exhibition Center. Please visit at Booth Number N-08 to explore the state-of-the-art charging products and learn more about their dedication to building a sustainable society.

Herman, the CEO of StarCharge, highlighted the importance of these international events, stating, "Both events serve as invaluable platforms for us to engage with industry leaders, stakeholders, and customers from around the world. StarCharge are excited to showcase our latest charging solutions and energy storage systems and reinforce our commitment to advancing towards a greener future ahead. By participating in RE+ and N+, StarCharge aim to strengthen our partnerships, gain valuable insights, and collaborate with key players in the industry to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world."

During both exhibitions, StarCharge will be highlighting most comprehensive range of solutions, from data cloud management systems to hardware solutions, catering to both traditional EVSE businesses and emerging ESS markets. The cutting-edge technologies, user-friendly interfaces, and unwavering commitment to reliability and safety have earned the trust of customers in both industries.

At the StarCharge booth, the knowledgeable team will be available to engage with visitors, discussing custom solutions, partnerships, and answering any questions related to electric vehicle charging infrastructure and energy storage systems.

About StarCharge

StarCharge is a global leading provider of EV charging solutions and energy storage systems. With a strong commitment to sustainability, StarCharge aims to revolutionize the way to charge and power electric vehicles, enabling a cleaner and greener future.

For more information, please visit www.starcharge.com.

Media Contact: marketing@starcharge.com

