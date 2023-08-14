Sokcho Chung Hae Dam provides high-quality soup with one simple soybean paste soup

Chung Hae Dam , a company that only selects fresh ingredients

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chung Hae Dam, a social enterprise containing the blue sea and Sokcho, has been selected as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Concentration Support Project" announced by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

Sok-Cho Red Crab Soybean Paste Soup, made Chung Hae Dam, Sok-Cho-based social enterprise, is receiving positive feedback from the domestic and U.S. markets. Sok-Cho Red Crab Soybean Paste Soup is a product made of fresh vegetables, red crab meat, and soybean paste soup with red crab paste into a "fast freeze-drying block" that is easy to store and is easily cooked, so it is frequently visited at home as well as hiking and camping.

The company, which says that you can taste savorier and deeper soup by adding red crab sauce which is a popular local delicacy of Sok-Cho, explained that this product is made of fast freeze drying that does not change the nutrition and aroma of the ingredients, so it is light and can be stored at room temperature. In addition, the company says that if you pour hot water on the product, the ingredients will dissolve smoothly, and the delicious red crab soybean paste soup will be completed.

An official from Chung Hae Dam says, "It is manufactured at the HACCP certification facility and can be trusted, and the taste of 100% Sok-Cho red crab meat and soybean paste soup is well combined, and it is well received by Korean residents as well as Asian consumers."

Chung Hae Dam, a social enterprise, sells products made of Sok-Cho Red Snow Crab and various processed products using local specialties and has secured a market through direct transactions with Korean marts in the U.S. in overseas markets. It is supporting exports of local companies based on its experience in importing and exporting markets in Mainland China, the United States, Japan, and Thailand.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B8NL5GD7

View original content:

SOURCE Chung Hae Dam