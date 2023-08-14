USA TODAY Readers Name Wyndham Rewards Best Hotel Loyalty Program for Unprecedented Sixth Consecutive Year

Wyndham Rewards Earner Card named No. 1 travel and hotel credit card for fifth consecutive year

PARSIPPANY, N.J., August 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards program spanning more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, today announced it has been named the best hotel loyalty program in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for the sixth consecutive year, while the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card has been named the best travel and hotel credit card for a fifth consecutive year.

Wyndham Rewards and the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card have been ranked the top hotel loyalty program and top hotel credit card, respectively, in the USA TODAY 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Above, Wyndham Alltra Cancun All Inclusive Resort, one of more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals where Wyndham Rewards members can redeem points for free nights. (PRNewswire)

The rankings mark yet another number one win for Wyndham Rewards this year, which recently earned the top spot from both U.S. News & World Report and WalletHub in their most recent loyalty program rankings. Nominees in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards are compiled by a panel of industry experts, and winners are chosen based on daily voting from USA TODAY readers over a period of four weeks.

"No other hotel rewards program is as simple, generous and offers more redemption options than Wyndham Rewards," said Dana Rosenberg, SVP of marketing, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Year after year, our program gets stronger and stronger – driven directly by the loyalty of our more than 100 million enrolled members, dedicated franchisees and strategic partners, who helped make this win possible."

With over 103 million enrolled members, nearly one in every two check-ins in the U.S. are Wyndham Rewards members. Wyndham Rewards is the only hotel loyalty program where members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem points towards free nights at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the world or a host of other rewards like tours, activities, gift cards, shopping and more. Free nights start at just 7,500 points per room per night, while discounted nights start at just 1,500 points per room per night.

Wyndham Rewards' suite of credit cards includes the Wyndham Rewards Earner Card, Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card and the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card, the first Wyndham credit card created specifically for small businesses. All three cards amplify rewards earned on the road, as well as everyday purchases, with up to 8x earn on gas purchases and Wyndham hotel stays; up to 5x earn on marketing, advertising and utility purchases (Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card only); and up to 4x earn on restaurant and grocery purchases. Interested members can learn more at www.wyndhamrewardscreditcard.com.

To learn more about Wyndham Rewards, or to join for free, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com.

For more information about the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, visit www.10best.com.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by both USA TODAY and US News & World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,100 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 103 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com .

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 852,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 103 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com .

