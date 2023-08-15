AXE & Lil Baby Launch 'Logne Forgiveness Program to Help Refund Guys' Expensive Cologne

$150 Cash App Payments Will Help Pay Off (co)'Logne Debt and Prove the New AXE Fine Fragrance Collection Provides Premium Scent without Premium Cost

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AXE® and Lil Baby issue a landmark initiative forgiving thousands of dollars of (co)'logne debt. The 'Logne Forgiveness program is providing guys with a simpler way to smell premium while still being able to stack their hard earned cash.

Guys can comment on AXE's 'Logne Forgiveness TikTok posts for a chance at direct Cash App payments to help refund the cost of their old cologne and buy the new AXE Fine Fragrance Collection. The new scents of the AXE Fine Fragrance Collection smell just like a premium cologne, but will leave you with the extra cash to flex however else you choose. Launching on AXE TikTok, 'Logne Forgiveness is a three week campaign where AXE fans simply need to drop their Cash App $cashtag in the comments on our 'Logne Forgiveness posts for a chance to win their $150 refund.

"One thing I've learned is that your price tag doesn't define your worth," said Lil Baby. "Y'all can smell just as fine with the new AXE and keep building your cash in the meantime. That's how you do it when you're the GOAT."

AXE® is redefining the world of luxury scents with the release of its new AXE Fine Fragrance Collection. Formulated by world-renowned perfumers from two of the world's premier fragrance houses, the collection features five irresistible AXE scents: Blue Lavender, Aqua Bergamot, Green Geranium, Golden Mango and Pure Coconut. These new scents are formulated to smell as fresh as a premium cologne.

The range has shaken up the classic fragrance market and redefined what it means to be premium. In a blind consumer smell test, 7 out of 10 guys agreed they would be willing to replace the scent of their current cologne with their favorite of the tested AXE fragrances*.

"'Logne Forgiveness lets our guys know that smelling good doesn't have to empty your wallet, and we're willing to reimburse them for their old fragrance to prove it," said Caroline Gregory, Global Brand Director, AXE.

The campaign begins on August 15th and runs through September 5th, 2023. Winners will be chosen weekly, so be sure to keep an eye on AXE's TikTok to enter. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to 50 US & DC, 18+. Ends 9/5. For Official Rules, visit unileversweepsrules.com/axelogneforgiveness . Potential winners will be contacted by @AXE on TikTok prior to receiving a prize. @AXE will not request money from entrants/winners. Consumers will not need to send or receive money from unfamiliar accounts as part of this program.

The AXE Fine Fragrance Collection is available in the traditional body spray can, as well as deodorant sticks and shower gel formats. Price ranges from $5.97-$7.98 RRP and is available to purchase online and in-store at Walmart , Kroger, HEB, CVS and Walgreens.

*Tested fragrances are Blue Lavender, Green Geranium and Aqua Bergamot

ABOUT AXE®

Founded in 1983, AXE was created to be a mix between an eau de toilette and deodorant, to give young men everywhere a functional product at an affordable price point. Working with the foremost perfume experts in Grasse, France, the result was a first of its kind for men, combining the quality of a high-end fragrance and the effectiveness of a deodorant.

AXE, is the No. 1 men's fragrance brand in the world.* AXE champions confidence for guys by helping them look, feel, and smell their best while navigating the attraction game. With a full line of grooming products including body sprays, deodorants, anti- perspirants, shower gels, shampoos and styling products, AXE gives guys the tools to feel confident, self-assured, and attractive to the world around them.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Men's deodorant & Men's fragrances retail value sales combined; 2022 data, includes all Axe/Lynx sales

