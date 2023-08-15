SponsorUnited Makes the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for Second Consecutive Year

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that SponsorUnited , the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, delivering actionable data and insights to build stronger marketing partnerships, ranked for the second consecutive year on its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Our journey to the top ranks of the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row is a testament to the collective dedication, resilience, and unwavering innovative spirit of the SponsorUnited team," said Bob Lynch, Founder and CEO of SponsorUnited. "It reaffirms that with an ambitious mission, and a focus on creating value, privately-held companies hold tremendous potential in shaping industries and driving innovation."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"As we continue to evolve and expand, we remain committed to driving meaningful connections and transformative insights that empower brands and rights holders globally," continued Lynch. "We are proud of this achievement and excited to continue redefining possibilities and providing excellence in the realm of sports and entertainment intelligence."

About SponsorUnited

Launched in 2018, SponsorUnited is the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, delivering actionable data and insights to build stronger marketing partnerships. We provide unrivaled knowledge across the sponsorship and media landscape so our clients can make impactful decisions that drive business.

With over 250,000 brands, 1.1 million deals, and 10 million data points across sports, entertainment, media, and talent, our SaaS database enables brands, rights holders, and agencies to partner more effectively. By delivering real-time trends, on-demand research, and the most comprehensive data available, we connect the entire sponsorship ecosystem and are rewriting the partnership playbook.

To learn more about SponsorUnited and how the platform is powering stronger partnerships for brands, rights holders, agencies, and talent, visit: https://sponsorunited.com/ .

About the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings are calculated to four decimal places.

