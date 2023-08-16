Evivo® Infant Probiotics Receive the Non-GMO Project and Nutrasource's IPRO™ Certifications

Two new certifications for Evivo showcase the company's commitment to infant health

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinant Health, Inc, a company focused on improving infant health through research of the gut microbiome, announced it has received certifications from Nutrasource's IPRO™ (International Probiotic Standards) for its Evivo infant probiotic product portfolio and the Non-GMO Project for its Evivo with liquid products. Evivo has been used for five years with over 4 million feedings to date in over 60,000 babies – promoting good gut bacteria to protect babies from within.

Evivo Infant Probiotic (PRNewswire)

IPRO and Non-GMO certifications for Evivo infant probiotic showcase the company's commitment to infant health.

IPRO™ (International Probiotic Standards) is a certification by Nutrasource that is specifically designed for probiotic ingredients and finished products. IPRO helps companies be more transparent in how their probiotics are manufactured, handled, tested, stored, shipped, and labeled.

The Non-GMO Project believes everyone has the right to know what is in their food. The organization is committed to preserving and building sources of non-GMO products, educating consumers, and providing verified non-GMO choices. The Non-GMO Project's Product Verification Program (PVP) examines compliance with its Project Standard, a consensus-based document crafted with insight from a number of industry experts.

"We are committed to creating high-quality products that parents can trust," said Mike Johnson, Chief Executive Officer for Infinant Health. "These certifications for Evivo are a part of our commitment to deliver the highest quality probiotics for our most precious family members. That starts by creating and following the highest quality standards and is enhanced by our focus on continuous improvement of our process and product."

Infinant Health's mission is to change the trajectory of human health, one baby at a time, through a deep understanding of infant nutrition and the gut microbiome. The company's Evivo infant probiotic contains B. infantis EVC001, a proprietary strain that helps infants develop a healthy microbiome. B. infantis EVC001 has unique features that work with breast milk to promote beneficial bacteria in the gut and support healthy immune system function.

Infinant Health uses third-party testing to ensure viability and purity of each manufactured batch of Evivo. All packaging is BPA-free and protects Evivo from moisture, light and oxygen.

About Infinant Health, Inc

Infinant Health, Inc ("Infinant Health"), previously known as Evolve Biosystems, is a privately held company committed to changing the trajectory of human health by supporting the development of healthy immune systems via the gut microbiome. Infinant Health is building a product pipeline to optimize infant health. Investors in the company include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Johnson & Johnson, Cargill, and other leading institutions. Learn more about Infinant at www.infinanthealth.com.

Contact:

Sabrina Samson

845-641-5780

ssamson@infinanthealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infinant Health