Batteries Plus Ranks in Entrepreneur's First-Ever List of Top Franchises for Multi-Unit Owners

HARTLAND, Wis., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading specialty battery franchise retailer, has been recognized in Entrepreneur's inaugural ranking of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners. The ranking, which appears in the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com, identifies the brands with the most appeal for prospective franchisees interested in multi-unit ownership, as well as existing franchisees looking to expand their portfolios. Batteries Plus came in at No. 126.

(PRNewsfoto/Batteries Plus) (PRNewswire)

"This inaugural ranking underscores a multitude of milestones that the franchise has realized just this year; milestones specific to the sales achievement goals and success of our franchisees," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Franchising Officer for Batteries Plus. "It's yet another proof point on the value and profitability that franchisees can find with the Batteries Plus business model."

According to franchise research and advisory firm FRANdata, 53.2% of all franchise units operating in the U.S. last year were owned by multi-unit operators. To determine the top brands for multi-unit ownership, Entrepreneur asked franchisors a few relevant questions: Do they offer discounts to franchisees purchasing multiple units? What percentage of their franchisees own multiple units? What percentage of their brand's total units are owned by multi-unit franchisees? What is the average number of units owned by each franchisee? And finally, do they only sell multiple units or master licenses?

They also factored in each company's Franchise 500 score, which is based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial stability.

Franchisees have been driven to join the Batteries Plus family for a multitude of operational and brand-specific reasons. Including such things as the faster-than-average timeframe for new store openings, commercial business opportunities that franchisees can take advantage of before even opening their doors, the minimal number of employees required to efficiently staff any location, and the experienced support team that exists on the corporate side.

"Entrepreneur's lists reflect the state of the franchise industry—and there is perhaps no greater story than the power of the multi-unit franchisee," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "The industry is increasingly embracing them as motivated, knowledgeable, capable operators, and it's no wonder that brands are now competing for these great multi-unit owners' attention."

To view Batteries Plus in the 2023 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners list, pick up the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands as of July 18th, or find the list online at https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, cgossel@fishmanpr.com or (937) 545-9812

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Batteries Plus