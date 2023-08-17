Leafguard Gutter Protection Partners with Habitat for Humanity for a Home Build in Perth Amboy, New Jersey

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leafguard, the premiere gutter system, proudly announces its partnership with Habitat for Humanity for a home build in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. This collaboration exemplifies Leafguard's commitment to giving back to the community where it operates.

On August 18 and August 25, dedicated volunteers from Leafguard's headquarters in East Brunswick, the Somerset office, and its Perth Amboy office will be actively involved in the team building and construction of a home. The home is being built specifically for a deserving veteran, further highlighting the spirit of community and gratitude both organizations hold in high regard. In addition to the valuable work hours, Leafguard will generously donate the gutter system and installation for the home to protect this veteran family for life.

"Leafguard is excited to lend a hand in constructing and fortifying a home with the quality materials we're renowned for. Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity represents more than just a collaboration. By gifting a Leafguard gutter to this home, we truly define our purpose as this allows us to create a legacy that goes beyond business and deeply into the heart of our community," – Chuck Fallon, President & CEO of Leafguard's parent company, ELM Home and Building Solutions.

The company's dedication doesn't stop in New Jersey. Additional home builds are in the pipeline in Seattle and Atlanta, where Leafguard has committed to donating gutters and facilitating their installation. As this cooperative relationship grows, information on more events like this will be forthcoming.

For more information on this initiative or Leafguard's range of services, please contact Marie Campbell, VP of Total Rewards, at mcampbell@englertinc.com.

About Leafguard

Leafguard is a part of ELM Home and Building Solutions. The Leafguard brand gutter is a patented one-piece leaf and debris-shedding gutter system. Leafguard's gutter system revolutionized the industry by providing an innovative one-piece system for residential and commercial applications with a lifetime, clog-free guarantee. Today, the Leafguard brand remains a trusted source of quality and reliability. Leafguard is available through a national network of 44 branches and supported by Englert, Inc., the pioneer of on-site custom-fitted, seamless gutters since 1966. To learn more, go to Leafguard.com.

About Morris Habitat for Humanity

Morris Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization committed to building homes, communities, and hope. The organization serves Morris & Middlesex Counties and the greater Plainfield area, including Fanwood, Plainfield, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Green Brook & Watchung. Through volunteer labor and donations of money and materials, Morris Habitat for Humanity builds affordable new homes and provides home repair services to income-eligible families. The organization has engaged more than 150,000 volunteers for various programs. Morris Habitat for Humanity also operates a successful ReStore home improvement outlet store and e-commerce site (ShopMorrisReStore.com), which has kept 17,588 tons of reusable materials out of landfills and funded 36 homes. For more information, visit MorrisHabitat.org or call 973-891-1934.

