NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED WEALTH ADVISOR AND RETIREMENT PLANNER MIKE HECKMAN KEEPS THE SPIRIT OF MICHIGAN'S BIG SABLE POINT LIGHTHOUSE ALIVE ON HIS INFORMATIVE NEW WEALTH DOCK PODCAST

LUDINGTON, Mich., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured on the website of and an oil painting in the Ludington, MI office of Sable Point Wealth Management, the black and white striped, 112-foot lighthouse at the Ludington State Park, which stands on the shores of Lake Michigan as a testament to lighthouse keepers of the past.

One of these honorable men, Homer Meverden, was the great grandfather of Mike Heckman, a nationally recognized financial educator, author, speaker, Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) who launched his Reliant Financial Group affiliated firm in 2019 after ten years affiliated with other organizations, including running an Ameriprise franchise for six years.

Growing up hearing inspiring stories about Homer from his now 87-year-old grandfather, Heckman believed that Homer understood the importance of guiding through risk and adversity – and aimed to build his now-thriving wealth management organization (which has a second office an hour south in Spring Lake) around the symbolic power of the lighthouse, rooted in the many generations Heckman's family has lived in the region.

Heckman recently launched The Wealth Dock Podcast, offering professional advice and insight to business owners, medical professionals and retirees with an eye towards developing strategies to help preserve, protect and pass on their wealth. Truly embodying the metaphor, the advisor acts as the listeners' lighthouse keeper guiding a path of converting business assets into retirement income and inheritance funding. To date, Heckman has produced four episodes and plans to release two per month.

Whether Heckman is helping people build their businesses, sell their companies at maximum profit, do asset mapping for professionals or ensuring that retirees achieve income from guaranteed and stable sources, his ultimate aims reflect this lighthouse aesthetic. He's focused on the safety and comfort of his clients, overcoming challenges and giving them confidence about achieving financial freedom.

Two passions from earlier in Heckman's life – fantasy novels and martial arts - play a part in shaping his approach to financial planning. "The question for clients is, 'What do you want your last chapter to look like?' Before I became a financial advisor, I taught taekwondo, and still own a dojo. Getting into the ring, you quickly learn to detach from fear. Likewise, we must make financial planning decisions without anxiety and emotional baggage."

