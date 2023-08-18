San Francisco Chronicle Names ForeFront Power a Top Workplaces 2023 Award Winner

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeFront Power, a leading developer and asset manager of commercial and industrial-scale solar energy and storage projects, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by The San Francisco Chronicle. ForeFront Power ranked 11th of the Top 80 Small Companies in the 2023 San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplaces. The Top 80 Small Companies were selected from a total 118 participant companies with 149 or fewer employees.

Top Workplaces is the nation's leading employer recognition program based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, connection, and more.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"This recognition is a testament to our organization's commitment to ensuring each of our employees feels empowered, valued, and respected," said Yumitake Furukawa, ForeFront Power Interim CEO. "We know it's our people that create and uphold ForeFront Power's values, so we're grateful to our entire team for the exceptional culture we've built together."

A Track Record of Excellence

In addition to this esteemed recognition, ForeFront Power has been recognized by multiple third parties in recent years for its strong workplace culture, including a 2023 Great Place To Work certification, also the result of employee feedback through a survey conducted by a third party, as well as earning 2022 finalist status in the GRIT Awards' Best Energy Workplaces. ForeFront Power was among the first in the solar industry in 2021 to achieve a Silver certification in the Diversity Equity Inclusion and Justice (DEIJ) program led by the Solar Energy Industries Associations (SEIA). For four years, ForeFront Power has been featured on the Top Solar Contractors list that is managed by solar industry publication, Solar Power World.

ForeFront Power's projects and customers have been recognized by several through several national and global awards programs for strong project performance, climate impact, and sustainability leadership through awards programs such as Environment + Energy Leader Top Project of the Year, Solar Builder Magazine's Project of the Year, Smart Energy Decisions' Women in Sustainable Energy (WISE), the Cleanie Awards' Top Project of the Year, and more.

About ForeFront Power

ForeFront Power is a leading developer of commercial and industrial-scale (C&I) solar energy and battery storage projects in the U.S. and Mexico, also offering vehicle fleet electrification services. Over 15 years of working together, the ForeFront Power team has developed more than 1,400 behind-the-meter and community solar projects, totaling more than 1.1 gigawatt-DC of renewable electricity. ForeFront Power serves business, government, education, healthcare and community solar customers with a broad array of development, asset management and advisory services from its San Francisco headquarters and via teams based in New York, Mexico City, and across the U.S. through a hybrid work model.

A wholly owned subsidiary of global energy infrastructure and investment leader Mitsui & Co. Ltd., ForeFront Power operates under Mitsui's North American investment arm, MyPower Corp. Mitsui holds a robust balance sheet and an "A" credit rating from Standard & Poor's.

