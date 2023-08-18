SOUTHERN LIVING UNVEILS 2023 IDEA HOUSE IN SEPTEMBER ISSUE COVER STORY

TOURS NOW OPEN TO THE PUBLIC TO EXPLORE HOME FILLED WITH SUSTAINABLE ELEGANCE, TENNESSEE CHARM, AND A PARTY BARN

Products and Designs Showcased Throughout the Home From 15 Sponsors Including James Hardie, Monogram Luxury Appliances, Pedigree®, Phantom Screens, Sherwin-Williams, Among Others

NEW YORK and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Living debuts the highly anticipated cover story featuring the 2023 Idea House across platforms. The cover story gives a behind-the-scenes look at this year's Idea House, a reimagined contemporary farmhouse nestled in the hills of Tennessee outside of Nashville. Open now for tours in Thompson's Station through December 17, the home showcases a harmonious blend of modernity, sustainability, and the unmistakable charm of Tennessee. The 2023 Idea House is featured in the September 2023 issue of Southern Living, on newsstands now and online at SouthernLiving.com .

Southern Living - Idea House 2023 (PRNewswire)

This year's Idea House spans 5,600 square feet and includes three bedrooms, an airy home gym, a garden folly, and an outdoor entertaining area flanked by a pool and party barn. From the recording studio inspired by Nashville's music culture, to the color palette tailored to emphasize the natural scenery that surrounds the home, every detail celebrates the home's environment. The home was designed with a mix of styles and materials to infuse the modern touches of a new build with the warmth and character of a classic Tennessee farmhouse.

"We wanted this house to reflect the beauty of its surroundings and the traditions of rural Tennessee architecture, but it's also very forward looking, with countless ideas for thoughtful, sustainable design," said Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living. "Every square inch of this house is inspiring."

The 2023 Idea House was created by a talented team of experts including interior designer Laura Hodges of Laura Hodges Studio, architects Bill Holloway and Luke Sippel of Lake and Land Studio, builders Mary and Patrick Hatcliff of Hatcliff Construction, and landscape designer Butch Hamby of Southern Creations Landscaping.

Products and designs from 15 national sponsors of the 2023 Idea House integrated within the home include Alabama Stone Co. (A Division of Vetter Stone), Clopay, Command™ Brand, James Hardie, Kerrygold, Marvin®, Monogram Luxury Appliances, PEDIGREE®, Phantom Screens, Regina Andrew, Sherwin-Williams, Southern Living® Home Collection Exclusively at Dillard's, Southern Living ® Plant Collection, SUMMER CLASSICS, and Zuri® Premium Decking.

Deirdre Finnegan, VP/Group Publisher of Southern Living said, "For over 35 years, our Idea House program has showcased the very best in design and innovation, and this year's home is no exception. We are grateful for our esteemed sponsors and partners, whose exceptional products and offerings have continued to bring this vision to life."

The home is now open to the public for tours through December 17. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Hands On Nashville, Harpeth Conservancy, and Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee. To purchase tickets, please visit hatcliffconstruction.com. In November, the Idea House will be decorated for the holidays, with activations to be scheduled in celebration of the season.

The Southern Living House Plan for this year's Idea House is available for purchase here . More information about the 2023 Idea House can be found on SouthernLiving.com.

ABOUT SOUTHERN LIVING

Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens and travel. Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a robust multi-platform presence, including print, digital and social as well as its Biscuits & Jam podcast and licensing partnerships. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Southern Living is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

