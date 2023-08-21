Lepro Unveils World's Leading AI Lighting, LightGPT™, The Lighting Industry's "ChatGPT"

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lepro, the trailblazer in smart lighting solutions, today unveiled the B1, a flagship ambient light that promises to redefine the boundaries of lighting technology. The B1, engineered with the revolutionary LightGPT™ and LightBeats™ technologies, is set to transform everyday spaces into immersive experiences in smarter ways.

Redefining Ambient Lighting with LightGPT™

A keystone of Lepro technologies, the proprietary LightGPT™ offers users an AI-driven lighting experience, recommending light effects in real-time to voice commands and photographic cues. Through the Lepro app, users can input a photograph or vocalize their current emotional state to access self-generative lighting effects. Whether setting the ambiance for a dinner party or a quiet evening, LightGPT™ ensures the lighting complements the moment, eliminating the need for constant manual adjustments.

LightGPT™, the algorithm that understands your emotions

Lepro B1 goes beyond traditional lighting by matching your home lighting to your mood. By analyzing facial expressions or voice tones, LightGPT™ provides lighting options that perfectly complement your emotions. Simply snap a selfie, upload it on the Lepro app, or express your mood verbally to enjoy personalized lighting that reflects how you feel.

Synchronize Your World with LightBeats™

Music and light, two elements of ambiance, now come together like never before. LightBeats™ technology seamlessly syncs lighting patterns with music and rhythm, creating a multi-sensory experience that highly mimics the human nervous system. From lively parties to intimate gatherings, LightBeats™ ensures the mood is always pitch-perfect.

"At Lepro, we envision a world where AI technology enhances everyday experiences. With the B1, we're not just introducing a product; we're pioneering a new era in the whole lighting industry," said Leo, CEO of Lepro Innovation. "Our innovations in LightGPT™ and LightBeats™ are our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the future of AI."

3500+ Self-Generated Lighting Effects ready for different scene selection

Explore a multitude of pre-defined scenes tailored for specific activities or occasions with hands-free voice control. Whether it's reading, practicing yoga, or hosting a party, Lepro B1 offers a wide range of scene options.

Hands-free Voice Control with Alexa and Google Assistant

With Lepro B1, users can effortlessly manage multiple devices for various scenes or rooms at their fingertips. Seamlessly integrate Lepro B1 into your smart home ecosystem with popular voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant for complete convenience and ease of use.

Availability and More

Lepro B1, priced at $29.99 for the 2-pack version and $49.99 for the 4-pack edition, will be available to purchase on August 21, 2023 in the US, CA, UK, and EU markets via Amazon and theLepro website.

Press Kit: Access additional press materials here.

About Lepro

Lepro is a provider of smart lighting solutions, dedicated to creating products that enhance and simplify the way we illuminate our lives. With a commitment to innovation and user-centric design, Lepro aims to deliver cutting-edge lighting experiences that transform any space into an extraordinary environment.

