EGA ASSOCIATES EARNS COVETED SPOT ON THE INC. 5000 LIST FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

JEANNETTE, Pa., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EGA Associates, LLC , a veteran-owned staff augmentation firm dedicated to providing top notch staffing solutions nationwide, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the most successful and fastest-growing American companies for the third consecutive year.

Focused on providing professional, healthcare staffing services and human capital management solutions to government and commercial clients nationwide, EGA Associates' steadfast commitment to excellence, combined with its unique approach to enhancing healthcare, sets them apart from competitors in the industry. Founded on veteran spirit, EGA continues to underscore the importance of dedication, service, and resilience.

"I am honored and humbled that EGA earned a place on the INC 5000 list for the third consecutive year," said Jeremy Mock, Founder and Director of Operations, EGA Associates. "Our entire team really deserves this recognition for their unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality candidates and custom human capital solutions to our clients. I'm very proud of the standards we uphold, especially our adherence to The Joint Commission Standards," added Mock.

EGA Associates distinguishes itself by providing a collaborative approach to providing custom solutions that address the distinctive challenges faced by clients. The company's commitment to compliance and adherence to The Joint Commission Standards and regulations reflect its dedication to quality and integrity.

The Inc. 5000 list, known for spotlighting the most successful and fastest-growing private companies in the United States, recognizes the unwavering efforts of EGA Associates. This recognition validates the company's mission: to succeed through a provider centric approach to staffing and become a trusted human resource partner for our clients and staff.

About EGA Associates, LLC:

EGA Associates (egaassociates.com) is a leading staff augmentation and consulting firm specializing in Professional and Healthcare Staffing services, as well as human capital management solutions. Founded by a Veteran, EGA Associates is dedicated to delivering exceptional services to government and commercial clients nationwide. With a focus on collaboration, compliance, and excellence, EGA Associates continues to set industry standards and drive innovation.

EGA's servant leadership team encompasses a diverse network of professionals with varying backgrounds and experiences, all focused on providing outstanding customer service in support of our clients. Our team of professionals are thoroughly equipped to deliver the answers and assistance you demand.

Contact: info@EGAAssociates.com

