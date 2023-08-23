AlphaSense Continues Global Expansion in Asia Pacific with New Regional Hub in Singapore

Fueled by strong growth in customer demand in the Asia-Pacific region, AlphaSense opens a new office in Singapore to build up its local customer support

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense, the leading market intelligence and search platform, today announced its continued expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with a new regional hub in Singapore. The expansion, in response to strong customer demand in the region, will support AlphaSense's growing global footprint, enabling the company to better serve its existing APAC client base while bolstering its capacity to scale customer growth.

The announcement of AlphaSense's regional hub closely follows several significant company milestones in 2023, including the launch of its generative AI capabilities, Smart Summaries, as well as a $100 million addition to its $225 million Series D financing round in April led by CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund, valuing the company at $1.8 billion.

AlphaSense's customer base now includes more than 4,000 enterprise customers and represents the region's most influential sectors, including 7 of the top 10 asset management firms in APAC and leading companies in wide-ranging industries such as life sciences, energy, industrials, consumer goods, and technology—many with existing users in APAC today. Customers in the region include Chugai Pharmaceutical, Samsung, Petronas, HSBC, Hong Kong's Sylebra Capital, Singapore's YH2 Capital Management, and many more. The new office—and AlphaSense's investment in growing its presence in the region—will help provide existing and new customers in Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, and the entire APAC region with greater levels of support.

"We are delighted to establish our new office in Singapore, especially as we continue to see growing demand for enterprise market intelligence solutions across the Asia-Pacific region," said Daniel Sanchez-Grant, SVP of International Corporate Sales. "Singapore's thriving market and impressive talent pool makes it a critical economic hub for AlphaSense to establish roots and build a best-in-class sales and support team dedicated to serving the region."

AlphaSense has also expanded coverage within Wall Street Insights® (WSI), its exclusive aftermarket research product, to expertise from APAC's top analyst teams, including Macquarie, HSBC, and Mordor Intelligence. Currently, users can search in the AlphaSense platform across non-English content in eight different languages, including Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese.

"The Asia-Pacific region is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing economies in the world," said Kiva Kolstein, President and Chief Revenue Officer of AlphaSense. "This expansion not only strengthens our global presence but also promises significant opportunities for accelerated company growth, furthering our mission to enable more professionals across every industry to make better decisions with confidence and speed."

AlphaSense plans to employ more than 30 people in Singapore by 2024, in roles spanning sales, content, marketing, and customer support, including a Country Manager to lead the office. The expansion into APAC is the most recent example of AlphaSense's expanding global footprint—in September 2022, AlphaSense opened an office in Germany, adding to its existing footprint in the U.S., U.K., Finland, and India.

AlphaSense is a market intelligence and search platform used by the world's leading companies and financial institutions. Since 2011, our AI-based technology has helped professionals make smarter business decisions by delivering insights from an extensive universe of public and private content—including equity research, company filings, event transcripts, expert calls, news, trade journals, and clients' own research content. Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense employs over 1,000 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, Germany, India, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com .

