THE GREENIES™ BRAND AND CHRISTIAN SIRIANO COLLABORATE TO UNVEIL HOUNDSTOOTHLESS™

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GREENIES™ brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, is partnering with award-winning fashion designer Christian Siriano to create matching trench coats for pet parents and their pups, centered around one of this year's biggest fashion trends: the houndstooth pattern. The brand and Siriano will release a one-of-a-kind spin on the iconic houndstooth pattern – HOUNDSTOOTHLESS™ – that is strategically missing "teeth" in the design to represent the canine dental crisis. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 80% of dogs show signs of oral health issues by the age of three.

"As a dog dad to Poppy, Topper and Bear, I know how important it is to maintain a healthy dental routine for your pup," said Siriano. "That's why I'm excited to partner with the GREENIES brand, and my dogs love GREENIES dental treats! They are a leader in delivering products that support pet oral health, so creating a one-of-a-kind HOUNDSTOOTHLESS design for pups and their parents has really been such a fun project. If fashion can bring awareness to the canine dental crisis, then that's a great thing."

Dog lovers and fashion gurus alike can match with their furry best friend this season by entering a sweepstakes for a chance to get their paws on the limited-edition HOUNDSTOOTHLESS trench coat. The dog and human trench coats are soft-knitted and lightweight and are available in three sizes – small, medium and large.

From now through September 6, 2023, U.S. residents 18 and older can enter the sweepstakes at greenieshoundstoothless.com. There will be 150 grand prize winners, receiving the limited-edition matching trench coats, and 300 second-tier prize winners receiving GREENIES dental treats for their dog. For official sweepstakes rules, visit https://greenieshoundstoothless.com/#rules.

"We know that good canine oral health is a critical issue for pets and pet parents," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Sr. Vice President of Marketing for Mars Petcare North America. "That's why we are always looking for new ways to shine a light on the importance of healthy teeth and gums to raise awareness of the options pet parents have to care for their pets. This playful take on the houndstooth pattern, HOUNDSTOOTHLESS, and limited-edition trench coats are just another way we are furthering this ambition to promote holistic oral care in a culturally relevant way."

To further demonstrate our commitment to oral health, the GREENIES brand has donated $50,000 to Banfield Foundation to provide critical veterinary dental care and services for pets in need in communities across the nation. Since 2015, Banfield Foundation has granted more than $20 million to support vulnerable pets by funding veterinary care, medical equipment, and resources for nonprofit and animal welfare partners.

The good news is that pet parents can help support their dog's oral health by implementing a holistic oral care routine to help keep their dog's teeth clean and gums healthy – this includes tooth brushing, regular vet checkups, annual professional dental cleanings, and giving treats designed to help clean teeth, like GREENIES dental treats. With a unique, chewy texture, one GREENIES dental treat per day helps control/fight plaque and tartar.

To learn more about the dog dental crisis and for a chance to win a HOUNDSTOOTHLESS collectible, visit greenieshoundstoothless.com, or follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

About the GREENIES™ Brand

The GREENIES™ brand puts the fun back in pet parenting by offering a line of dental treats that are irresistibly tasty and help keep your pet's teeth clean day after day. Proudly made in USA facilities with quality, natural ingredients plus vitamins, minerals and nutrients from around the world, vet-recommended GREENIES™ dental treats clean teeth by using dogs' natural chewing action to clean the surfaces of their teeth. For more information, visit www.Greenies.com or Facebook.com/Greenies.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

About Christian Siriano

CFDA designer Christian Siriano has established himself as a tour de force in the fashion world since launching his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Siriano's designs have been worn by today's biggest stars including current FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Coolidge, to name but a few.

With nearly two decades of fashion experience under his belt, the Siriano design studio continues to celebrate beauty and diversity in this ever-changing fashion industry. As a result, Christian's work has been featured in a multitude of prestigious museum exhibits including his first ever solo work retrospective titled "Christian Siriano: People Are People" at SCAD (Savannah College of Art & Design) from October 2021-2022, Kensington Palace's largest exhibition to date (currently on view) titled "Crown to Couture," and The MET Costume Institute where he broke a Met Gala record for having three separate looks featured in the 2021 exhibit "In America: A Lexicon." Christian himself was also named among Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2018 for his leading contributions to body diversity on the runway and red carpet, was a member of Forbes' 30 Under 30 class of 2015, and was the youngest person to ever appear on Crain's "40 Under 40" list at age 24.

Apart from his thriving fashion empire, Christian added interior designer (Siriano Interiors) and best-selling author (Dresses to Dream About and Dresses to Dream About: Deluxe Edition) to his impressive list of credits. He's also currently serving as host and mentor for Season 20 of the iconic Bravo hit series, Project Runway. This Fall will mark a milestone for the brand as it celebrates its 15-year anniversary.

