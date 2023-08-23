VNET Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"During the second quarter of 2023, we delivered another solid set of results as we continued to execute our proven dual-core growth strategy, which reaffirms our ability to quickly capture incremental market demand amid the steady economic recovery," said Jeff Dong, Chief Executive Officer of VNET. "We also saw some new AI application scenarios emerging across various industry verticals in China, starting to generate more demand for IDC services. With our high-performance data center design, extensive resources and strong execution capabilities, we remain poised to power the AI-driven demand for our wholesale and retail customers over the long term.

"Our wholesale and retail businesses continued to build strong sales momentum as digitalization gathers pace across industries. On the wholesale business front, we recently won an extended contract for 45MW of capacity from an existing internet giant customer. On the retail business front, in the second quarter we secured a contract for 7MW of additional capacity with an existing customer in the local service sector. Looking ahead, we believe our reliable and scalable IDC services, high power density deployment capabilities and loyal and expanding customer base position us well to seize rising opportunities and unleash further growth potential," Jeff concluded.

Qiyu Wang, Chief Financial Officer of VNET, added, "In the second quarter of 2023, we remained focused on advancing high-quality revenue business to drive margin and profitability improvements. We are pleased to have achieved net revenues of RMB1.82 billion in the second quarter, representing an increase of 5.6% year over year. Thanks to our enhanced operating efficiency, adjusted EBITDA grew 9.9% year over year to RMB535.0 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 29.4%. Moving forward, we will continue to explore new opportunities emerging from robust digital demand, especially AI-related demand, further strengthening our position as a leading IDC player and creating long-term, sustainable growth for our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues increased by 5.6% to RMB1.82 billion ( US$251.2 million ) from RMB1.72 billion in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted cash gross profit (non-GAAP) increased by 4.1% to RMB742.9 million ( US$102.5 million ) from RMB713.7 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) was 40.8%, compared to 41.4% in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 9.9% to RMB535.0 million ( US$73.8 million ) from RMB486.9 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2023 was 29.4%, compared to 28.2% in the same period of 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Total cabinets under management were 86,927 as of June 30, 2023 , compared to 87,310 as of March 31, 2023 and 80,831 as of June 30, 2022 .

Cabinets utilized by customers increased by 2,000 in the second quarter of 2023 to reach 51,316 as of June 30, 2023 , compared to 49,316 as of March 31, 2023 and 44,500 as of June 30, 2022 .

Overall utilization rate of cabinets [1] was 59.0% as of June 30, 2023 , compared to 56.5% as of March 31, 2022 and 55.1% as of June 30, 2022 .

Retail IDC MRR[2] per cabinet increased to RMB9,530 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to RMB9,486 in the first quarter of 2023 and RMB9,186 in the second quarter of 2022.

[1] The overall utilization rate is calculated by dividing the number of customer-utilized cabinets by the total cabinets under management at the end of the period. [2] Retail IDC MRR refers to Monthly Recurring Revenues for the retail IDC business.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NET REVENUES: Net revenues in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB1.82 billion (US$251.2 million), representing an increase of 5.6% from RMB1.72 billion in the same period of 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly driven by the continued growth of our IDC business as well as our cloud and VPN services.

GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB342.7 million (US$47.3 million), compared with RMB357.8 million in the same period of 2022. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 18.8%, compared to 20.7% in the same period of 2022.

ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT, which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB742.9 million (US$102.5 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to RMB713.7 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted cash gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 40.8%, compared to 41.4% in the same period of 2022.

OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB249.5 million (US$34.4 million), compared to RMB321.7 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were 13.7%, compared to 18.7% in the same period of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB63.1 million (US$8.7 million), compared to RMB80.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB81.1 million (US$11.2 million), compared to RMB76.7 million in the same period of 2022.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB128.0 million (US$17.7 million), compared to RMB167.0 million in the same period of 2022.

ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES, which exclude share-based compensation expenses and compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition, were RMB241.5 million ( US$33.3 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to RMB250.7 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were 13.3%, compared to 14.5% in the same period of 2022.

ADJUSTED EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB535.0 million (US$73.8 million), representing an increase of 9.9% from RMB486.9 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB8.0 million (US$1.1 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 29.4%, compared to 28.2% in the same period of 2022.

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO VNET GROUP, INC.: Net loss attributable to VNET Group, Inc. in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB232.9 million (US$32.1 million), compared to a net loss attributable to VNET Group, Inc. of RMB377.2 million in the same period of 2022.



LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted loss per share in the second quarter of 2023 were both RMB0.26 (US$0.04), which represented the equivalent of both RMB1.56 (US$0.24) per American depositary share ("ADS"). Each ADS represents six Class A ordinary shares. Diluted loss per share is calculated using adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.

As of June 30, 2023, the aggregate amount of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments was RMB2.76 billion (US$380.8 million).

Net cash generated from operating activities, in the second quarter of 2023, was RMB423.5 million (US$58.4 million), compared to RMB942.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Business Outlook

The Company expects net revenues for the full year of 2023 to be in the range of RMB7,600 million to RMB7,900 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 7.6% to 11.8%, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of RMB2,025 million to RMB2,125 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 8.1% to 13.5%. The above outlook remains unchanged from the previously provided estimates.

The forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and its operational conditions, and is subject to change.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

In evaluating its business, VNET considers and uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance: adjusted cash gross profit, adjusted cash gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Statement Regarding Unaudited Condensed Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set forth above is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited condensed financial information.

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 7,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "target," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as VNET's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. VNET may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about VNET's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: VNET's goals and strategies; VNET's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, VNET's services; VNET's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; VNET's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where VNET provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in VNET's reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and VNET undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Xinyuan Liu

Tel: +86 10 8456 2121

Email: ir@vnet.com

VNET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

As of

As of December 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 2,661,321

2,362,999

325,872 Restricted cash 327,673

253,088

34,902 Accounts and notes receivable, net 1,763,693

2,020,880

278,692 Short-term Investments -

144,516

19,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,147,500

2,542,062

350,569 Amounts due from related parties 152,089

232,518

32,066 Total current assets 7,052,276

7,556,063

1,042,031











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 11,964,498

12,396,048

1,709,493 Intangible assets, net 1,497,131

1,436,523

198,106 Land use rights, net 576,020

610,195

84,150 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,503,925

3,882,743

535,455 Goodwill 1,364,191

1,364,191

188,131 Restricted cash 500

882

122 Deferred tax assets, net 196,098

214,944

29,642 Long-term investments, net 242,194

755,625

104,205 Other non-current assets 551,572

598,865

82,587 Total non-current assets 19,896,129

21,260,016

2,931,891 Total assets 26,948,405

28,816,079

3,973,922











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts and notes payable 713,628

743,685

102,559 Accrued expenses and other payables 2,410,479

2,680,426

369,648 Advances from customers 1,157,963

1,448,931

199,817 Deferred revenue 95,078

83,474

11,512 Income taxes payable 42,017

37,897

5,226 Amounts due to related parties 6,928

356,358

49,144 Current portion of long-term borrowings 484,020

532,969

73,500 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 206,260

144,561

19,936 Current portion of deferred government grants 3,646

3,646

503 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 674,288

735,409

101,418 Convertible promissory notes 537,778

4,433,161

611,361 Total current liabilities 6,332,085

11,200,517

1,544,624











Non-current liabilities:









Long-term borrowings 3,049,856

3,667,562

505,780 Convertible promissory notes 5,859,259

1,805,589

249,002 Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities 1,047,640

1,181,477

162,933 Unrecognized tax benefits 87,174

87,174

12,022 Deferred tax liabilities 682,580

692,113

95,447 Deferred government grants 2,672

101,471

13,993 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,905,283

3,172,632

437,526 Total non-current liabilities 13,634,464

10,708,018

1,476,703











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares 60

60

8 Additional paid-in capital 15,239,926

15,220,309

2,098,977 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,022

3,800

524 Statutory reserves 77,996

77,996

10,756 Accumulated deficit (8,369,868)

(8,520,454)

(1,175,024) Treasury stock (349,523)

(349,523)

(48,201) Total VNET Group, Inc. shareholders' equity 6,609,613

6,432,188

887,040 Noncontrolling interest 372,243

475,356

65,555 Total shareholders' equity 6,981,856

6,907,544

952,595 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 26,948,405

28,816,079

3,973,922

VNET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data)





























Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues 1,724,863

1,805,782

1,821,744

251,230

3,370,349

3,627,526

500,259 Cost of revenues (1,367,086)

(1,453,402)

(1,478,995)

(203,963)

(2,657,051)

(2,932,397)

(404,396) Gross profit 357,777

352,380

342,749

47,267

713,298

695,129

95,863



























Operating income (expenses)

























Other operating income 1,588

33,379

13,895

1,916

41,285

47,274

6,519 Sales and marketing expenses (80,368)

(65,776)

(63,068)

(8,697)

(155,309)

(128,844)

(17,768) Research and development expenses (76,740)

(79,750)

(81,126)

(11,188)

(149,355)

(160,876)

(22,186) General and administrative expenses (167,044)

(127,447)

(128,017)

(17,654)

(321,281)

(255,464)

(35,230) Reversal for doubtful debt 845

2,449

8,833

1,218

3,478

11,282

1,556 Total operating expenses (321,719)

(237,145)

(249,483)

(34,405)

(581,182)

(486,628)

(67,109)



























Operating profit 36,058

115,235

93,266

12,862

132,116

208,501

28,754 Interest income 8,814

5,681

10,038

1,384

13,363

15,719

2,168 Interest expense (68,530)

(69,786)

(71,709)

(9,889)

(121,649)

(141,495)

(19,513) Other income 2,896

1,164

14,192

1,957

8,287

15,356

2,118 Other expenses (693)

(3,592)

(320)

(44)

(1,045)

(3,912)

(539) Changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes (2,321)

21,298

154

21

57,957

21,452

2,958 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (319,875)

78,633

(271,630)

(37,459)

(295,126)

(192,997)

(26,616) (Loss) income before income taxes and gain (loss) from equity method investments (343,651)

148,633

(226,009)

(31,168)

(206,097)

(77,376)

(10,670) Income tax expenses (30,946)

(44,886)

(12,545)

(1,730)

(77,646)

(57,431)

(7,920) Gain (loss) from equity method investments 1,090

(174)

983

136

3,137

809

112 Net (loss) income (373,507)

103,573

(237,571)

(32,762)

(280,606)

(133,998)

(18,478) Net (profit) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,696)

(21,280)

4,692

647

(5,891)

(16,588)

(2,288) Net (loss) income attributable to VNET Group, Inc. (377,203)

82,293

(232,879)

(32,115)

(286,497)

(150,586)

(20,766)



























(Loss) earnings per share

























Basic (0.43)

0.09

(0.26)

(0.04)

(0.32)

(0.17)

(0.02) Diluted (0.43)

0.07

(0.26)

(0.04)

(0.37)

(0.19)

(0.03) Shares used in (loss) earnings per share computation

























Basic* 886,204,618

888,383,240

888,705,981

888,705,981

885,915,878

888,555,145

888,555,145 Diluted* 886,204,618

1,056,829,494

888,705,981

888,705,981

919,915,879

905,386,636

905,386,636



























(Loss) earnings per ADS (6 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)

























Basic (2.58)

0.54

(1.56)

(0.24)

(1.92)

(1.02)

(0.12) Diluted (2.58)

0.42

(1.56)

(0.24)

(2.22)

(1.14)

(0.18)



























* Shares used in (loss) earnings per share/ADS computation were computed under weighted average method.

VNET GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))





























Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Gross profit 357,777

352,380

342,749

47,267

713,298

695,129

95,863 Plus: depreciation and amortization* 362,003

401,877

400,173

55,186

689,396

802,050

110,608 Plus: share-based compensation expenses (6,066)

-

-

-

(4,206)

-

- Adjusted cash gross profit 713,714

754,257

742,922

102,453

1,398,488

1,497,179

206,471 Adjusted cash gross margin 41.4 %

41.8 %

40.8 %

40.8 %

41.5 %

41.3 %

41.3 %



























Operating expenses (321,719)

(237,145)

(249,483)

(34,405)

(581,182)

(486,628)

(67,109) Plus: share-based compensation expenses 53,551

8,336

8,006

1,104

94,936

16,342

2,254 Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition 17,453

-

-

-

34,713

-

- Adjusted operating expenses (250,715)

(228,809)

(241,477)

(33,301)

(451,533)

(470,286)

(64,855)



























Operating profit 36,058

115,235

93,266

12,862

132,116

208,501

28,754 Plus: depreciation and amortization* 385,876

432,629

433,735

59,815

735,485

866,364

119,477 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 47,485

8,336

8,006

1,104

90,730

16,342

2,254 Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition 17,453

-

-

-

34,713

-

- Adjusted EBITDA 486,872

556,200

535,007

73,781

993,044

1,091,207

150,485 Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.2 %

30.8 %

29.4 %

29.4 %

29.5 %

30.1 %

30.1 %



























* Before the deduction of government grants for three months ended March 31, 2023, three months ended June 30, 2023 and six months ended June 30, 2023.

VNET GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

















Three months ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net (loss) income (373,507)

103,573

(237,571)

(32,762) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash generated from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 385,876

431,654

433,015

59,715 Share-based compensation expenses 47,485

8,336

8,006

1,104 Others 447,480

62,631

357,787

49,341 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts and notes receivable (137,720)

(254,293)

8,388

1,157 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 526,090

(378,933)

70,627

9,740 Accounts and notes payable 76,070

(3,377)

33,434

4,611 Accrued expenses and other payables 21,363

192,063

(5,950)

(820) Deferred revenue 19,989

24,139

(35,743)

(4,929) Advances from customers 70,884

405,945

(114,977)

(15,856) Others (141,299)

(136,727)

(93,540)

(12,902) Net cash generated from operating activities 942,711

455,011

423,476

58,399















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property and equipment (527,867)

(608,717)

(394,812)

(54,447) Purchases of intangible assets (12,690)

(2,312)

(10,178)

(1,404) Payments for investments (38,280)

-

(655,815)

(90,441) Proceeds from (payments for) other investing activities 208

(90,489)

9,295

1,282 Net cash used in investing activities (578,629)

(701,518)

(1,051,510)

(145,010)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from bank borrowings 18,860

279,916

169,204

23,334 Repayments of bank borrowings (43,275)

(73,070)

(55,865)

(7,704) Repayments of 2025 Convertible Notes -

-

(380,333)

(52,450) Payments for finance lease (75,145)

(84,882)

(67,172)

(9,263) (Payments for) proceeds from other financing activities (62,119)

395,096

285,013

39,305 Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities (161,679)

517,060

(49,153)

(6,778)















Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 48,962

(17,205)

51,314

7,077 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 251,365

253,348

(625,873)

(86,312) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,364,890

2,989,494

3,242,842

447,208 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 3,616,255

3,242,842

2,616,969

360,896

