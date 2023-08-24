Baseus Launches the World's Best Value Entry-level Power Bank

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus Technology, the leading global consumer electronics brand, proposes the Airpow PD 20W Fast Charging Power Bank to users.

This USB-C power bank supporting Bidirectional Fast Charging is sold at an eye-dropping price of only $19.99 . The budget for a power bank with this feature, specifically a bidirectional fast-charging USB-C port, is likely 50% more or even higher.

"Features and price tag are unmatched"

PD USB-C 20W Fast Charging

Whether using a smartphone's original cable or the included cable of Baseus Airpow Series 20W Power Bank, it can charge the iPhone 8 to 14 series or Android devices that are compatible with PD 20W or QC 18W quickly, boasted to fast charge an iPhone 14 Pro up to 50% in only 30 minutes.

PD USB-C 18W Recharging

Baseus power bank generously features a USB-C port that supports PD 18W fast input charging, reducing charging time and outperforming entry-level branded power banks that only support a max of 5V 2A (10W) for recharging itself.

Simultaneous Charging

This affordable power bank features USB-C and USB-A ports, each supporting fast charging, and shares its total output to charge two devices simultaneously.

USB-C Input PD 18W 1*USB-C/A Output PD 20W/QC 18W USB-C+A Output USB-C+micro-USB Output USB-A+micro-USB Output Shared 12W

10,000mAh Capacity in Ultra-Slim Design

Its battery houses a 10,000mAh capacity tested to provide more than one full charge to mainstream devices like an iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23+, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and more. This power bank is only 0.7 inches thick, so it is easy to slip into a bag or pocket without a massive bulk and excessive pounds.

Baseus Airpow Series PD 20W USB-C Power Bank is now available on Amazon at a price as low as $19.99 .

About Baseus

Baseus is a consumer electronics brand founded in 2011, bearing in mind "Simple for More," creating seamlessly practical and aesthetic products for young tech enthusiasts. We offer a range of products, including Portable Chargers , Desktop Chargers , Wall Chargers , Wireless Earbuds , and Docking Stations .

