The Doux Bridges Gap Between Professional Stylists & The Textured Hair Community with Cosmo Prof Debut

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doux, a trailblazing leader known for its Best-selling Black-owned styling foam, proudly announces its entry into the professional sector at Cosmo Prof. The brand is marking a monumental milestone in its journey by now being the only textured haircare brand available in Cosmo Prof stores created by a seasoned textured hairstylist.

Through this expansion, The Doux will continue its commitment to revolutionizing textured haircare and addressing the need for professional products created for textured hair that also reduce styling time. Beauty professionals can now access these science-backed formulas at exclusive professional pricing through Cosmo Prof. Recognizing that maintaining hair between salon visits is crucial for healthy hair, stylists can now confidently recommend The Doux's salon-grade products to their clients, which are also conveniently available at their favorite retail stores.

Acknowledged as one of the Top 15 Curl Experts in the world, Maya Smith, the visionary CEO, Co-founder, and Licensed Cosmetologist behind The Doux, brings over 25 years of expertise to the brand's professional endeavors. Smith shares, "Textured haircare is a fast-growing category, but what sets The Doux apart is how it was created by the hands of a practicing textured hairstylist who's actually doing the work in salons." She adds, "I developed The Doux for myself as a stylist to solve stylist problems on saving time, simplifying routines, and prioritizing client's hair health in and outside of salon visits. With a full product line that's easy to use and provides outstanding results, this partnership with Cosmo Prof is meant to empower hairstylists to elevate their artistry on textured hair clients, no matter their experience level."

Emerging as one of the fastest-growing Black-owned haircare brands in the nation, The Doux consistently delivers innovative solutions catering to all curl types. Notably, the Mousse Def Texture Foam, stands out as a styling essential formulated with a built-in leave-in conditioner and is celebrated as the #1 best-selling black-owned mousse across retailers. Looking ahead, The Doux has exciting plans to further amplify the professional haircare experience. In Q4, the iconic Mousse Def Texture Foam and the beloved CrazySexyCurl Honey Setting Foam will be available in convenient liter sizes, catering to the demands of salon professionals and their clientele.

To learn more about The Doux, visit thedoux.com and be sure to shop the collection at cosmoprofbeauty.com. To keep up with the brand's latest & greatest, follow along on Instagram at @ilovethedoux!

About The Doux:

The Doux is an award-winning brand known for its super-fresh, texture-focused solutions that merge old-school flavor with new-school science. Maya and Brian Smith, a married couple with five boys and creative entrepreneurs, launched The Doux while living in Germany, where Brian was serving in the US Air Force. Inspired by decades of Maya's practice behind the chair as a licensed cosmetologist, these multi-functional formulas were created to put an end to complicated hair regimens.

