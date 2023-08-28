Yaza Brings The First Authentic Commercial Labneh To Market For U.S. Consumers

The all-natural, low-fat, high-protein dip comes in three bold flavors

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaza , a new company with a mission to introduce traditional labneh into American homes, is officially launching with three unique flavors. The tangy staple, typically found in Mediterranean diets, is made from fresh milk that is strained until it forms a smooth consistency, perfect for dipping and spreading. Yaza is now available at Kings Food Markets, Balducci's, D'Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Caraluzzi's Markets, Union Market and select independent retailers across the nation.

Yaza is committed to creating real labneh using only natural, whole ingredients that result in a probiotic-rich, naturally low-in-fat, high-protein product that is free from preservatives or added sugars. Along with plain labneh, Yaza is offering additional unique blends, including Za'atar & Olive Oil and Spicy Chili varieties, with more to come. Its versatile flavor makes it the perfect healthy substitute for cream cheese, sour cream, Greek yogurt and dips like hummus.

"Growing up in Lebanon, labneh has always been a staple in my diet," said Karim Khalil, Founder of Yaza. "Upon moving to the U.S. I realized labneh was hard to come by, and when I could find it, it was nothing like what I grew up eating as it was filled with preservatives and sugars. I started making it for myself, friends and family and now I'm excited to offer a clean, traditional labneh to individuals and families across the country."

Yaza Labneh is made at a creamery in the heart of the Catskill Mountains, using the freshest milk from local dairy farms in Upstate New York. With the simplest ingredients - just milk and salt - Yaza Labneh is rich with probiotics that can help improve digestive and immune health. Whether you choose to eat it with pita chips, spread it on a bagel, use it as a salad dressing or add a dollop to your baked potato, you are making a healthier choice.

Yaza aims to be an educational leader of labneh for U.S. consumers by increasing the availability and convenience of purchasing, utilizing visual packaging and imagery, and being a go-to resource for information on the nutritional benefits of labneh.

About Yaza

Established in March of 2022, Yaza spent over a year in development to bring the best possible flavors and formulas of labneh found in the U.S. market today. Yaza aims to share classic Mediterranean culture and cuisine by bringing authentic, original flavors and spices passed down for centuries to the tables of American families. Learn more at www.yazafoods.com or follow on Instagram @yaza.foods . Dip It. Spread It. Love It.

