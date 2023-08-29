Fortis Launches Embedded Podcast to Educate and Empower ISVs and Merchants

Fortis furthers its commitment to helping businesses grow and scale with web series that will educate and empower ISVs and merchants with product news, expert interviews, technology showcases and more.

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, a payment and commerce technology leader for software providers, marketplaces and scaling businesses, today announced the launch of its first-ever video and podcast series, Embedded: Unveiling Payments Latest Innovations.

The monthly series is designed to educate and empower independent software vendors (ISVs) and merchants on the latest happenings in the payments space through candid discussions with Fortis leadership and subject matter experts (SMEs), including a detailed showcase of Fortis solutions.

"We are ecstatic to shake up the payments world with a new face for product education. This will not only be a valuable asset to our current partners but also provide educational resources to future prospects," said Greg Cohen, Fortis CEO.

Each episode is accompanied by a podcast where Timmy Nafso, Fortis Executive Vice President, is joined by high-profile guests across the payments ecosystem. Together, they will explore relevant topics, from current events to thought leadership to the latest product news. Each episode will be released on the fortispay.com website and podcasts will be available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify.

Nafso kicks off the inaugural episode with a level set on platform service fees, followed by an SME interview and demos, shining a spotlight on three key Fortis solutions: Paylink, Retained Amount and Quick Invoice. "It's an honor to be a part of the launch of Embedded. There needs to be more discussion around the challenges that ISVs and merchants are currently facing. Hearing from these payment experts will provide a deeper understanding of the ever-changing world of payments," says Nafso.

Watch the first episode of Embedded, here: https://youtu.be/DNbozNp6TVs .

About Fortis

Fortis delivers comprehensive payment solutions and commerce enablement to software partners and developers, processing billions of dollars annually. The company's mission is to forge a holistic commerce experience, guiding businesses to reach uncharted growth and scale. As the solution of choice for the future of payments, Fortis moves commerce closer to invisible with a proprietary platform that supports and strengthens the commerce and payments capabilities of software partners. For more information, visit fortispay.com .

