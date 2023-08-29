Greenbrier to present at 16th Annual TD Cowen Global Transportation Conference

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) will be presenting on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the 16th Annual TD Cowen Global Transportation Conference.

The presentation will be webcast live, beginning at 9:45 am ET, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Listeners can access the webcast directly at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen140/gbx/1840305. To register for or listen to the webcast, follow the link and enter your name, company and email address.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of approximately 12,500 railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Greenbrier manages 409,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

