New Water Portfolio Company Nelson Miller Group Acquires Injection Works

Add-On to Engineered Components & Assemblies Platform Expands Domestic Plastics Manufacturing Capabilities

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Water Capital ("New Water"), an operationally-focused lower middle market private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company, Nelson Miller Group, has completed the acquisition of Injection Works, a Mount Laurel, New Jersey-based provider of complex, custom thermoplastic injection molded plastic components and assemblies for customers in medical, industrial and electrical end-markets, among others.

New Water Capital Portfolio Company Nelson Miller Group Acquires Injection Works (PRNewswire)

New Water's add-on to engineered components and assemblies platform expands domestic plastics manufacturing capabilities

Injection Works will join together with current New Water portfolio company Nelson Miller Group (NMG), which is a full-service provider of engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions focused on supporting high-reliability applications across industrial, IoT, medical, lighting and aerospace industries. The acquisition, which represents NMG's second add-on investment, expands the platform's North American manufacturing footprint and capability set, further enabling its ability to deliver highly –engineered, custom solutions to its customers.

Founded in 1988 by Chris Rapacki, Injection Works has provided custom thermoplastic injection molded products and associated services to its customers for over 35 years. The Company focuses on providing value to its customers not only through its manufacturing abilities, but through the offering of value-added engineering and design support along with secondary assembly and other processes.

"Injection Works provides a key manufacturing capability that will allow NMG to offer a broader range of products and further our goal of having more control over the supply chain while also being geographically close to our customers," said Jim Kaldem, President and CEO of Nelson Miller Group. "Additionally, the acquisition allows us to do more for our customers, which will continue to fortify the long-term relationships with existing customers who value Injection Work's innovative thinking, engineering expertise, and ability to deliver complex solutions."

Adds Chris Rapacki, Co-Founder and CEO of Injection Works, "Nelson Miller Group shares in our commitment to our customers and employees, which is built on years of trust delivered through quality and dependability. By joining NMG, Injection Works opens the door to new technologies, engineering solutions, and supply chain support for our customers."

"We are excited to welcome Injection Works to the platform" said New Water Capital Principal Matt Carlos. "Chris and Injection Works have built an exceptional reputation over the years, and we are eager to partner with them to continue to grow its legacy and achieve a new level of success for its customers, employees and the entirety of the Nelson Miller Group."

MBS Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Injection Works on the transaction, while Kirkland and Ellis served as legal counsel to Nelson Miller Group. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

About New Water Capital L.P.

New Water Capital L.P. is a private equity firm focused on lower-middle market companies in the consumer products and industrial manufacturing and services sectors with revenues of $30 million to $300 million. New Water Capital's collaborative transaction and operating model is built specifically to support companies in transition, building on their unique cultures and strengths. For more information, please visit www.newwatercap.com.

About Nelson Miller Group

Nelson Miller Group serves organizations across industrial, IoT, telecommunications, lighting, medical, consumer, and aerospace industries. It delivers components and services for OEMs and SMEs needing support with custom engineering design, quality manufacturing services, and end-to-end supply chain management. The company prides itself on its integrity and exceptional customer care as it creates winning solutions across the entire supply chain, from design to delivery. For more information, please visit www.nelsonmillergroup.com.

About Injection Works

Injection Works provides custom thermoplastic injection molding and related services to a variety of clients in Construction, Electrical, Furnishings, Industrial, Medical and Transportation market segments, and we believe that our consistent investments in team training, communications technology and the most advanced production assets available differentiate us and support our single purpose – To provide our customers with confidence, security and enhanced competitive advantages in their marketplace. We look forward to partnering with new strategic clients as we continue to support our tremendously loyal existing customer. For more information, please visit www.injectionworks.com.

CONTACT: Felicia Gannacone

Info@NewWaterCap.com

561-235-7310

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Water Capital, L.P.