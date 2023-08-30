MIDEA INTRODUCES FIRST MATTER-CERTIFIED WINDOW AC IN THE U.S.

World's No. 1 Air Treatment Brand to Debut Matter-Certified Units of Flagship Product – the Midea U

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, the World's No.1 Air Treatment Brand1, is set to release its first Matter-certified appliance, a version of the Midea U – the world's first U-shaped inverter window air conditioner. Matter is the Connectivity Standards Alliance's (CSA) initiative to ensure smart connectivity is both straightforward and dependable. Matter-certified devices communicate seamlessly through a universal standard for connectivity, promoting unity, security and speed.

The innovative design of the Midea U allows consumers to open and close their windows after installation, thus ensuring ultra-quiet operation as low as 32 dB. This is achieved as the design effectively insulates operating and compressor noises. Based on ISO 3744 testing, nine Midea U units generate less noise than some standalone traditional units. Furthermore, the Midea U was the first window AC to receive the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2020 certification, with over 35 percent energy savings compared to regular air conditioners

"With the release of our first Matter-certified window AC, which is also the first on the market, Midea continues to spearhead innovative solutions," said Patrick Serrato, head of IoT, Midea America, Corp. "By offering a Matter-certified product, we reaffirm our commitment to providing reliable and user-friendly home appliances."

Matter-certified products ease major pain points for consumers. Having the Matter badge entails having the same setup process as other Matter-certified products, protection of home networks through one of the most secure connectivity standards in the market, and local WiFi network connectivity for speed and reliability. Matter enables smart devices to communicate regardless of their specific network protocols or ecosystems.

Kurt Jovais, president of Midea America, Corp. said, "In January of 2022, we expressed our support of Matter as we were confident it would drive product excellence and cultivate more efficient smart homes. Today, with the launch of our first Matter-certified product, we see this vision materialize."

ABOUT MIDEA AMERICA

Midea America Corp. is a subsidiary within Midea Group, (SZ:000333), a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company and the world's leading manufacturer of home appliances.* With more than 166,000 employees and a presence in over 195 countries, including in the United States, Midea's products touch the lives of millions of people and families through air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, small and large kitchen appliances, water appliances, and floor care.

Midea America is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has a Research and Development Center in Kentucky. Midea understands that the home is a special place, and the moments people spend there are precious. The Midea brand's promise to all its U.S. consumers is to provide surprisingly friendly solutions to treasure those tiny moments at home. Therefore, the company creates home appliance innovations, that not only perform a function but have a meaningful impact for those who use them.

For more information, visit midea.com/us.

ABOUT MATTER

Matter is the foundation for connected things. This industry-unifying standard has a promise of reliable, secure connectivity — a seal of approval that devices will work seamlessly together, today, and tomorrow. Matter is creating more connections between more objects, simplifying development for manufacturers, and increasing compatibility for consumers. This collaborative breakthrough is built on proven technologies and guided by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, whose members come together from across industries to transform the future of connectivity.

About the Connectivity Standards Alliance

The Connectivity Standards Alliance, formerly the Zigbee Alliance, is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things (IoT). Established in 2002, its wide-ranging global membership collaborates to cerate and evolve universal open standards for products transforming the way we live, work and play. With its Members' deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions, the Alliance is leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world. The Connectivity Standards Alliance board of directors is comprised of executives from Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Comcast, Google, Huawei, IKEA, Infineon, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, Lutron Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, OPPO, Resideo, Schneider Electric, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, SmartThings, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Tuya, and Wulian. Find out more about the Alliance at www.csa-iot.org, and Matter at www.buildwithmatter.com; or follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

