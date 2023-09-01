The Sale will Allow Consumers to End Summer and Enter Fall with Tons of Savings on their Favorite Beauty Buys

MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Aronson, Founder & CEO of It's a 10® Haircare, as well as cosmetics line Be A 10 Cosmetics™, and premium hair extension line, Ex10sions® is pleased to announce a weekend-long 40% off sale on their websites, Itsa10haircare.com, Bea10.com, and HairEx10sions.com.

It’s A 10® Haircare, Be a 10 Cosmetics™, and Ex10sions® Announce 40% off Sale for Labor Day Weekend (PRNewswire)

As Labor Day weekend is a time to pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers, the brand is pleased to celebrate the occasion by expressing gratitude to its loyal customers. This limited-time sale is a token of appreciation, giving everyone the chance to experience the exceptional quality and results that It's a 10 Haircare, Be a 10 Cosmetics, and Ex10sions products offer.

Aronson shared, "This Labor Day Sale is more than just a sale, it's a celebration of the hard work and dedication that each one of our customers puts into their lives every day." She continues, "Let It's a 10 help you honor yourself. Because you deserve premium products at an exclusive price point that will continue to empower and uplift you daily."

The 40% off sale will begin today, September 1st, 2023, on ItsA10Haircare.com, BeA10.com, and Hairex10sions.com. and will run until 11:59pm on Monday, September 4th, 2023. Here users can expect to shop for favorites such as It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner, Ex10sions Tape-In's or Be a 10 Begin 2 End Primer. Discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

About It's a 10® Haircare:

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About Be A 10™ Cosmetics:

Be A 10™ Cosmetics is a high-quality makeup line offering exceptional, multi-purpose products that offer simple beauty solutions. This fully-female-owned makeup brand is dedicated to providing customers with the best makeup experience possible. From priming products, eye shadows, foundation, mascara and everything in Between, Be A 10™ Cosmetics aims to be the one-stop-shop that declutters your makeup bag and create professional-quality beauty looks in 10-minutes-or less.

About Ex10sions:

Ex10sions line is designed to be long-lasting, easily reusable, higher gram weight, gentle on existing hair, and offer a wide variety of styles, colors, and lengths to take your look to new lengths.

