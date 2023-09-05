CIGNA HEALTHCARE LAUNCHES NEW GLOBAL HEALTH BENEFITS PLAN FOR ADULTS AGED 60+

Bespoke solution designed to meet growing consumer demand for international health coverage

Includes full cancer coverage and benefits to support health and well-being across all areas of life

Includes optional outpatient cover for certain chronic conditions, including type 2 diabetes and arthritis

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Health business of Cigna Healthcare, the global health benefits provider of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) announced the launch of a new, customized health benefits plan aimed at supporting the health and vitality of globally mobile people aged 60 and older.

The 'Cigna Healthcare Global Plan for Seniors' is designed to meet growing consumer demand and supports new Cigna Healthcare research forecasting that the market is expected to reach 450,000 people by 2025.

In addition to a range of health, well-being, and preventive care services, the 'Cigna Healthcare Global Plan for Seniors' provides essential coverage for hospital stays, inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment, and vaccinations. Medical and pharmacy care for hypertension, type 2 diabetes, glaucoma, arthritis, joint or back pain, and osteoporosis/osteopenia can also be included. There is no age limit, ensuring people are covered for as long as needed. Key benefits also include:

Mental health support including up to 20 face-to-face counselling sessions and access to mindfulness coaches and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) psychologists.

Lifestyle support such as access to personal trainers and qualified coaches for help with weight management, healthy eating, physical activity, sleep, stress management and tobacco cessation.

Full cancer care support including testing, diagnosis , t reatment, rehabilitation, outpatient drugs, and costs towards some consumer products (e.g., wig, headband, mastectomy bra).

Ross Walker, Chief Commercial Officer for Cigna Global Individual Health, said: "We constantly challenge ourselves to help people live healthier, fuller lives at every stage of life. This health plan is customized for globally mobile seniors, it is affordable, and packed with health and well-being benefits to help people enjoy life wherever it takes them."

For more information visit: International Health Insurance for Seniors | Cigna Healthcare (cignaglobal.com)

About Cigna Healthcare's European businesses ('Cigna Europe')

Cigna Healthcare is part of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), a global health service company with roots in the US, serving more than 180 million customers and patients throughout the world. We deliver quality health care and health services through choice, predictability, affordability and through integrated solutions. We have more than 60 years of experience in designing, implementing and managing international group health insurance and employee benefits programs for European corporations, International Organisations (IGO & NGO) and governments. We also provide health services for globally mobile individuals. To support our customers, Cigna Healthcare has dedicated offices in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, Kenya, Dubai, the United States and Malaysia. Over the years, we have acquired an in-depth understanding of the daily challenges faced by international organisations, and their staff members in managing their Whole Health.

