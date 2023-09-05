Former NFL Greats "Pass the Pigskin" with Leading Pork Rind Brand Throughout 15th Annual Pork Rind Appreciation Day® Campaign

Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds Once Again Support Ditka's Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds has announced its fifteenth annual Pork Rind Appreciation Day® campaign. The beloved foodie holiday, which has gained national recognition as being tied to its founding brands, will again support Coach Ditka's Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF). Pork rind fans and snack lovers alike are encouraged to "Pass the Pigskin" with Southern Recipe Small Batch, leading up to the biggest football day of the year on February 11th, as Southern Recipe Small Batch brings awareness and funding to one of the game's most important charities. By playing along, consumers will have a chance to win $5,000, unprecedented branded swag and of course, free pork rinds.

Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds has announced its fifteenth annual Pork Rind Appreciation Day® campaign. The beloved foodie holiday, which has gained national recognition as being tied to its founding brands, will again support Coach Ditka’s Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF). (PRNewswire)

This year's "Pass the Pigskin" celebration will not only elevate the brand's love for the game of football, but reiterate that nothing goes better with pigskins than pigskins. In this effort, Southern Recipe Small Batch aims to celebrate all kinds of fans, from tailgating fanatics and tailgate recipe aficionados, to peewee players. Everyone is invited to "Pass the Pigskin!" One of the brand's '23-'24 Pork Rind Appreciation Day spokespeople is Steve Largent, former wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks and Pro Football Hall of Famer. Steve is recognized as the first receiver in NFL history to achieve 100 touchdown receptions in his career. Also representing GGAF, Southern Recipe Small Batch and Pork Rind Appreciation Day this year is Kellen Winslow, Sr., former tight end for the San Diego Chargers. Kellen is celebrated for his NFL record-breaking 89 catches in 1980 for tight ends, previously held by the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund's very own Mike Ditka at 75.

Now through Pork Rind Appreciation Day, fans are invited to enter daily, attempting to win the coveted cash prize, but are also encouraged to subsequently "Pass the Pigskin" into a secondary prize pack giveaway! Each week, one randomly selected entry will win one of 15 party packs, ranging from tailgating essentials to a recipe-lovers kitchen pack. Every entry is also a chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000 and a year's worth of pork rinds! Fans are encouraged to visit PorkRindAppreciationDay.com .

"Working with Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund each year reminds us all of how much we can give back to these "greats" who have brought us so much joy over the years. In our 15th year of initiating Pork Rind Appreciation Day, we also celebrate this special charity and the pork rind category simultaneously. This is a highlight for our entire team every year," says Mark Singleton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Southern Recipe Small Batch and Advisory Council Member for GGAF. "Often, these publicly celebrated players suffer physically, mentally and emotionally, in private. This is an important way we're able to give back to those who put it all on the field.

GGAF is an organization close to the hearts of many involved in the lives of football players after they leave the limelight. They often struggle with health insurance, retirement programs and medical expenses. GGAF works diligently to help those in need, the forgotten players who no longer have the attention and support they once possessed but now need. In an extraordinary effort each year, Southern Recipe Small Batch works to raise unprecedented awareness through a holiday America can get behind: Pork Rind Appreciation Day.

About Southern Recipe Small Batch

Southern Recipe Small Batch, a division of Southern Recipe – "The tastiest crunch in the South" – is a small batch, handcrafted brand of pork rinds. Developed with the purpose of delivering iconic flavor in a nostalgic recipe, Southern Recipe Small Batch offers this traditionally indulgent Southern snack in internationally inspired flavors that boast eight grams of protein, low carbs and are naturally gluten free. For additional information, visit www.SouthernRecipeSmallBatch.com .

About Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund

The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF) is a non-stock, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing financial grants and 'pro bono' medical assistance to retired NFL players in dire need. The organization focuses on the humanitarian side of post-football related issues, which include coordination of social services to retired players who are in need due to a variety of reasons including inadequate disability and/or pensions. For additional information, visit www.GridironGreats.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southern Recipe Small Batch