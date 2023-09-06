Bridgestone Launches Potenza Sport AS™ Tire to Deliver Ultra-High Performance With All-Season Capabilities

New Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire offers a spirited driving experience year-round, specifically engineered to deliver precision wet performance 1 and improved winter capabilities. 2

Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS is company's first ultra-high performance all-season tire to feature ENLITEN™ technology, which is engineered to help optimize all-season performance and provide longer wear life.

The new tire includes Bridgestone's proprietary PeakLife™ polymer featuring next-generation technology to offer responsive handling without compromising on wear, aiding in enabling extended tire life.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) announced the expansion of the company's bestselling Potenza line-up with the all-new Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire. Bridgestone's latest ultra-high performance all-season product delivers year-round thrills, including confident handling and responsive grip, paired with excellent wet performance1 and improved winter capabilities2 to provide a sporty driving experience in rain, snow and shine.

Designed, developed and manufactured in North America, the Potenza Sport AS is the company's first ultra-high performance all-season tire to feature Bridgestone ENLITEN technology, which is engineered to help optimize all-season performance and provide longer wear life. Specific to the Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire, the revolutionary core technology includes an innovative tread compound designed to provide improved performance and wear life.3 The new sporty compound delivers exceptional all-season wet and winter performance without compromising on wear, thanks to the incorporation of Bridgestone's PeakLife polymer.

The Potenza Sport AS is also the first ultra-high performance tire to incorporate PeakLife, a next-generation polymer technology that enhances tread resistance to wear, aiding in extended tire life. By creating an extensive network of unique bonds between the innovative polymer and reinforcing particles, the tread on tires with PeakLife technology can last longer,3 helping to reduce the need for new tires and aiding in reducing the consumption of raw materials. Both the new compound and polymer were developed by Bridgestone engineers and scientists at the company's Americas Technology Center in Akron, Ohio. The Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire is offered in a Y-speed rating on select models. The new ultra-high performance all-season tire marks the first time its Americas Technology Center developed Y-speed ratings for consumer replacement tires. Exclusively manufactured at the company's passenger car tire production facility in Monterrey, Mexico, the Potenza Sport AS is also the plant's first-ever Y-speed-rated consumer replacement product.

"Inspired by our rich history and expertise in motorsports, the Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire was created to provide the same ultra-high performance that enthusiast drivers expect from a spirited driving experience, including a quiet, comfortable ride, but with wet and winter capabilities that will keep them in command of the road year-round," said Dale Harrigle, Chief Engineer, Replacement Tires, Bridgestone Americas. "The incorporation of ENLITEN technology, including custom engineering to enhance wet, winter and wear capabilities, allows the Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire to offset typical tradeoffs drivers might expect from an ultra-high performance tire so they can enjoy a confident vehicle performance no matter the season."

Additional key engineering features of the Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire include:

New Performance Tread Pattern: Bridgestone co-developed the compound and tread design of the Potenza Sport AS tire to deliver maximum performance across multiple climates. Featuring an asymmetrical pattern, the tire showcases a solid rib design to improve handling and reduce pattern noise. 4 Additionally, the streamlined network of slots and grooves optimize water evacuation and offer precision wet performance. The full-depth 3D ultra-thin interlocking sipes were carefully tuned to operate in extreme conditions and improve overall handling and biting edges for winning winter performance. 2

Sustainable Longevity: The Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire delivers an exceptional 50,000-mile limited warranty 5 thanks to its next-generation tread compound featuring new PeakLife polymer technology that enhances tread wear, aiding in enabling extended tire life.

Aesthetic Sidewall Design: The Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS is the company's first replacement tire produced in North America to feature its high-contrast sidewall design for a premium finish. The tire prominently displays the Bridgestone brand with a design that includes meshed rubber to capture light and create an ultra-black finish on the logo.

The Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire is now available in 48 initial sizes with 28 additional sizes launching in 2024. The 76 total sizes will be available between 16 and 22-inch rim diameters. The Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire is designed to support popular sports cars, sedans and performance crossovers with key fitments including Alfa Romeo Giulia, Audi SQ5, BMW X3, Infiniti QX50, Maserati Ghibli, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Mustang GT and Subaru BRZ.

Bridgestone's development of the Potenza Sport AS tire aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment). The Bridgestone Potenza line-up aligns with its "Emotion," "Ecology" and "Extension" commitments.

1 Based on comparative wet acceleration testing (0-40mph) of the Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tires and the Continental ExtremeContact DWS06+ tires (size 215/55R17). Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

2 Based on comparative snow braking testing (25-0mph) of the Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tires and the Continental ExtremeContact DWS06+ tires (size 215/55R17). Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

3 Compared against prior polymer technology based on internal testing. Results may vary depending on specific tire product, proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

4 Comparison based on the Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tires vs. the Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS+ tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

5 Conditions apply. See Bridgestonetire.com/warranty for details.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

