MediaRated, LLC: Founder Steve Minichini Launches a New Innovative Agency with a Focus on Paid Media Management, an Innovative AI Product Development Division and a Start-Up Incubator Program for Female Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaRated, LLC, a dynamic full-service agency, has officially launched under the visionary leadership of founder Steve Minichini. With a strong emphasis on transparency as it relates to paid media management, the company will offer highly personalized services to all clients under management. MediaRated, LLC will deliver specialized thought leadership, consulting, strategic planning, buying and performance management for all paid media clientele.

Steve Minichini: MediaRated, LLC Founder (PRNewswire)

The company's artificial intelligence product development division will launch new platforms aimed to enhance human-to-human connections on a global basis. With a comprehensive product development roadmap, MediaRated, LLC is set to deliver its first new AI platform by mid-2024.

In addition to a wide array of paid media and product development offerings, MediaRated, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its incubator program, specifically designed to support and nurture new female-owned and operated startups. This groundbreaking initiative will provide Seed Round and Series A Round investments to empower female entrepreneurs and foster their growth and success.

Founder Steve Minichini expressed his enthusiasm for the company's mission, stating, "MediaRated, LLC was created with the vision of not only delivering highly personalized services to our clients but also to make a meaningful, positive impact on society through our product development division and female entrepreneurs through our incubator program. Our incubator program, which will not only provide financial support but also invaluable guidance and mentorship to female-owned startups, will aim to level the playing field and empower women to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams."

MediaRated, LLC invites collaboration and partnership from like-minded individuals, organizations, and businesses that share its vision of empowering women entrepreneurs and driving innovation in the media industry. Together, we can build a stronger, more inclusive future for all.

For more information about MediaRated, LLC, please visit www.mediarated.com.

About MediaRated, LLC

MediaRated, LLC is a groundbreaking full-service agency founded by Steve Minichini. With a comprehensive suite of services related to paid media and innovative product development, MediaRated enables businesses to achieve exceptional results. Additionally, through its incubator program, MediaRated invests in female-owned and operated startups, providing them with the necessary resources and support to thrive in the entrepreneurial landscape.

