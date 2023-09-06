OKX to Host 'Rewrite the System: An OKX Web3 Party' at MARQUEE During TOKEN2049 in Singapore

OKX to Host 'Rewrite the System: An OKX Web3 Party' at MARQUEE During TOKEN2049 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a global leading Web3 technology company, today announced that on September 14 it will host: ' Rewrite the System: An OKX Web3 Party ' at MARQUEE Singapore . The event will take place from 18:45 to 23:00 (UTC+8) and coincides with the second day of Asia's premier Web3 and crypto conference TOKEN2049, of which OKX is a Title Sponsor .

(PRNewswire)

The event will feature a series of activities, including on-site games, lucky draws, a photo booth, an NFT printer, OKX Web3 swag rewards and two panel discussions. The first panel will focus on on-chain ecosystem growth, featuring speakers from the OKX Web3 team and its partners. There will also be a second panel focused on Web3 infrastructure development, featuring speakers from OKLink , OKX's OKB Chain team and OKX Web3 partners.

OKX Web3 partners, including Lido , DWF Labs , Polygon and Orbiter Finance , as well as media partner, CoinTelegraph , will attend 'Rewrite the System: An OKX Web3 Party,' which is sponsored by zkSync , CoreDAO , Solana , Animoca Brands , The Sandbox , Chainge Finance , Cubic , Orion Protocol and Lifeform .

OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau said: "We're excited to bring together industry-leading Web3 guests and our very own product leaders for an insightful night of networking and fun. The activities and panels we have planned for 'Rewrite the System' will be a great opportunity for attendees to engage with the latest developments in Web3 technology and connect with industry experts."

The event takes its name from OKX's global brand campaign , entitled: "The System Needs a Rewrite." Launched on May 10, 2023, the campaign promotes a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To attend 'Rewrite the System: An OKX Web3 Party,' submit an RSVP to the event here .

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. : The world's most powerful, secure and versatilewallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX : A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. : A multi-chain, cross-chainexchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur. : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains. : A powerfulplatform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal with any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OKX