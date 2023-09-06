Simplicity Acquires Breakthrough Insurance Group and Welcomes Tim Kelly as Partner

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity") today announced that it has acquired Breakthrough Insurance Group ("BIG"), a New Jersey-based full-service life, annuity, and long-term care insurance general agency. With this deal, Tim Kelly becomes Simplicity's newest Partner.

"Tim has built a strong team who will immediately benefit from access to Simplicity's array of carriers, products, and marketing and sales support," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "We look forward to working with Tim and team to continue to build their business and better serve their clients."

"We have built a strong relationship with Simplicity over the past few years and found that we share a similar approach and have an alignment of goals," said Tim Kelly. "We are excited to officially become part of the group and to work with the team to bring proven and results-driven marketing programs to our agents and advisors."

About Breakthrough Insurance Group

Breakthrough Insurance Group is a full-service general agency supporting agents throughout the entire insurance planning process with solutions including life insurance, traditional long-term care, disability insurance, short term care, fixed annuities, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.breakthroughins.com/

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

